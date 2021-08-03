Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. reported an increase in revenue in the latest quarter, but profits fell as the e-commerce behemoth invested heavily in new business ventures and user growth.

Revenue for the Chinese tech giant for the quarter ended in June rose to 205.74 billion Chinese yuan, or about $31.9 billion, up 34% from a year earlier. Alibaba’s profit attributable to shareholders was about $6.99 billion, or about $2.57 per American depositary share, a 5% drop year-over-year.

The company has boosted spending to bolster its retail platforms as it faces rising competition in China’s e-commerce market. While Alibaba still leads the industry, e-commerce rivals such as Pinduoduo Inc., Bytedance Ltd.’s short-video platform Douyin and Tencent Holdings Ltd.’s social-media app WeChat, have gained ground with new and innovative ways to reach consumers.

Earlier this year, Alibaba said that any incremental profits would be put toward improving its platforms, gaining new users and supporting merchants. On Tuesday, Alibaba said it would continue investments that have led to growth in focus areas like grocery shopping and consumers in lower-tier cities. The company said it added about 14 million monthly active mobile users in China retail to reach 939 million this quarter.

The company also noted its support for China’s shifting regulatory environment and said it would work to comply with new expectations.

“We are in the process of studying the regulatory requirements, evaluating the potential impacts on our relevant businesses and we will respond positively with actions," Chief Executive Daniel Zhang said in a conference call Tuesday. “We believe all these new regulations aim to foster healthy development of the internet industry in the long run."

Alibaba was one of the first major Chinese tech companies to come under scrutiny by Chinese regulators in a wide-ranging crackdown that started last year. In April, Beijing’s top market regulator found that Alibaba had used its dominant position to pressure merchants into using its platform exclusively, a practice known as “er xuan yi," or “choose one of two." The e-commerce giant reported its first quarterly loss as a public company earlier this year, resulting from the record $2.8 billion antitrust fine the Chinese regulator imposed.

Since then, other Chinese tech companies have been singled out too. Food-delivery company Meituan is under investigation in China for the “er xuan yi" practice, and the ride-hailing company Didi Global Inc., which recently went public in New York, has faced pressure from Chinese officials over data security issues.

As the regulators widen their crackdown on practices viewed as anticompetitive, Alibaba is starting to consider adjustments to how it manages its ecosystem. The Wall Street Journal previously reported that Alibaba and Tencent, two of China’s largest tech companies and fiercest competitors, are working on opening up their platforms to each other. An integration of those platforms, which have long been walled off to guard against rivals, could boost competition.

“We do see cross-platform openness and connectivity as a positive trend that could unlock greater dividends in the internet era," Mr. Zhang said Tuesday, adding that such a move would help lower operating costs for businesses and improve consumer experiences. He didn’t state any integration plans with Tencent.

Recently, China’s main technology regulator launched a six-month program to address issues it is focusing on in the sector, including the blocking of competitor links and services. Mr. Zhang said the company has attached great importance to the review and would ensure compliance.

In Alibaba’s cloud business, which investors have banked on to help drive growth, traction has slowed. Revenue from cloud computing rose 29% compared with the previous year, the company said, but continued to be weighed down by the loss of a major customer, which people familiar with the matter have identified as Bytedance.

The division was also having trouble winning new contracts and securing some meetings as regulators were scrutinizing its e-commerce business and sister company Ant Group Co., the Journal has reported.

Ant Group, Alibaba’s financial-technology affiliate, had an estimated profit of 13.6 billion yuan, equivalent to $2.1 billion, in the quarter ended March 31, according to Journal calculations based on Alibaba’s earnings disclosures.

That figure represents growth of about 48% from the same period a year ago, but a drop of 37% from the previous quarter. Alibaba owns a third of Ant and reports its share of profits from the online payments giant one quarter in arrears.

Ant’s blockbuster initial public offering was called off by Beijing in November. The following month, the fintech giant was ordered to switch its focus back to its mainstay payments business and rectify problems identified by the regulator in faster-growing areas such as personal lending.

Ant is restructuring into a financial-holding company that will be overseen by China’s central bank. It is also planning to set up a licensed credit-scoring business that might share consumer data with state-backed enterprises, the Journal has reported. In June, it was given a regulatory green light to operate a new consumer-finance company that will change how it makes loans to individuals.

Citing confidence in Alibaba’s growth prospects, Chief Financial Officer Maggie Wu said the company is increasing the size of its program to buy back shares from investors. Alibaba will now repurchase up to $15 billion of shares through the end of next year versus $10 billion before.

Alibaba’s U.S.-traded shares declined about 3.5% Tuesday morning. Year to date, shares have fallen by about 17% amid regulatory concerns.

