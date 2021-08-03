Alibaba posts lower profit as Chinese tech giant boosts spending

Alibaba was one of the first major Chinese tech companies to come under scrutiny by Chinese regulators in a wide-ranging crackdown that started last year. In April, Beijing’s top market regulator found that Alibaba had used its dominant position to pressure merchants into using its platform exclusively, a practice known as “er xuan yi," or “choose one of two." The e-commerce giant reported its first quarterly loss as a public company earlier this year, resulting from the record $2.8 billion antitrust fine the Chinese regulator imposed.

