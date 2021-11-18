Alibaba says profit falls 81% as China tech crackdown bites1 min read . Updated: 18 Nov 2021, 05:35 PM IST
Alibaba said its profit came in at 5.37 billion yuan ($833 million) for the July-September period.
Chinese e-commerce leader Alibaba Group said on Thursday that its profit for the most recent quarter tumbled 81% as a government crackdown on the country's big tech champions bites.