Alibaba says profit falls 81% as China tech crackdown bites

Alibaba says profit falls 81% as China tech crackdown bites1 min read . 05:35 PM IST
Alibaba said its profit came in at 5.37 billion yuan ($833 million) for the July-September period.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Alibaba said its profit came in at 5.37 billion yuan ($833 million) for the July-September period.
Chinese e-commerce leader Alibaba Group said on Thursday that its profit for the most recent quarter tumbled 81% as a government crackdown on the country's big tech champions bites.
Chinese e-commerce leader Alibaba Group said on Thursday that its profit for the most recent quarter tumbled 81% as a government crackdown on the country's big tech champions bites.
Alibaba said its profit came in at 5.37 billion yuan ($833 million) for the July-September period.
Alibaba said its profit came in at 5.37 billion yuan ($833 million) for the July-September period.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!