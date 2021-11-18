Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Companies / Company Results /  Alibaba says profit falls 81% as China tech crackdown bites

Alibaba says profit falls 81% as China tech crackdown bites

Photo: Bloomberg
1 min read . 05:35 PM IST AFP

Alibaba said its profit came in at 5.37 billion yuan ($833 million) for the July-September period.

Chinese e-commerce leader Alibaba Group said on Thursday that its profit for the most recent quarter tumbled 81% as a government crackdown on the country's big tech champions bites.

Alibaba said its profit came in at 5.37 billion yuan ($833 million) for the July-September period.

