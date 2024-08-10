Alkem Laboratories Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 90.13% YOY

Alkem Laboratories Q1 Results Live : Alkem Laboratories declared their Q1 results on 09 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 2.16% and the profit surged by an impressive 90.13% year-over-year (YoY). When compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 3.27% while the profit increased by 85.71%.

The company reported a significant rise in Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses, which rose by 19.07% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) and increased by 6.1% year-over-year (Y-o-Y). Despite the higher expenses, the operating income saw a substantial increase of 65.8% q-o-q and 66.73% Y-o-Y.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹45.6, marking a 90.16% increase Y-o-Y. This strong performance reflects the company's robust financial health and effective cost management strategies.

Alkem Laboratories has also delivered notable returns in the stock market, with a 7.89% return in the last week, a 7.08% return in the last 6 months, and a 9.31% Year-to-Date (YTD) return. The company currently has a market capitalization of ₹67,997.21 Cr. Its 52-week high is ₹5746.6 and the 52-week low is ₹3447.

As of 10 Aug, 2024, out of 18 analysts covering the company, 3 analysts have given a Strong Sell rating, 3 have given a Sell rating, 6 have given a Hold rating, 4 have given a Buy rating, and 2 have given a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation as of this date is to Hold.

Alkem Laboratories Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 3031.82 2935.82 +3.27% 2967.72 +2.16% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 602.27 505.83 +19.07% 567.65 +6.1% Depreciation/ Amortization 80.48 83.43 -3.54% 72.41 +11.14% Total Operating Expense 2503.66 2617.27 -4.34% 2650.94 -5.56% Operating Income 528.16 318.55 +65.8% 316.78 +66.73% Net Income Before Taxes 619.36 367.34 +68.61% 352.85 +75.53% Net Income 545.16 293.56 +85.71% 286.73 +90.13% Diluted Normalized EPS 45.6 24.55 +85.74% 23.98 +90.16%