Alkem Laboratories Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 90.13% YOY

Alkem Laboratories Q1 Results Live : Alkem Laboratories declared their Q1 results on 09 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 2.16% and the profit surged by an impressive 90.13% year-over-year (YoY). When compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 3.27% while the profit increased by 85.71%.
The company reported a significant rise in Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses, which rose by 19.07% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) and increased by 6.1% year-over-year (Y-o-Y). Despite the higher expenses, the operating income saw a substantial increase of 65.8% q-o-q and 66.73% Y-o-Y.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹45.6, marking a 90.16% increase Y-o-Y. This strong performance reflects the company's robust financial health and effective cost management strategies.
Alkem Laboratories has also delivered notable returns in the stock market, with a 7.89% return in the last week, a 7.08% return in the last 6 months, and a 9.31% Year-to-Date (YTD) return. The company currently has a market capitalization of ₹67,997.21 Cr. Its 52-week high is ₹5746.6 and the 52-week low is ₹3447.
As of 10 Aug, 2024, out of 18 analysts covering the company, 3 analysts have given a Strong Sell rating, 3 have given a Sell rating, 6 have given a Hold rating, 4 have given a Buy rating, and 2 have given a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation as of this date is to Hold.
Alkem Laboratories Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|3031.82
|2935.82
|+3.27%
|2967.72
|+2.16%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|602.27
|505.83
|+19.07%
|567.65
|+6.1%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|80.48
|83.43
|-3.54%
|72.41
|+11.14%
|Total Operating Expense
|2503.66
|2617.27
|-4.34%
|2650.94
|-5.56%
|Operating Income
|528.16
|318.55
|+65.8%
|316.78
|+66.73%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|619.36
|367.34
|+68.61%
|352.85
|+75.53%
|Net Income
|545.16
|293.56
|+85.71%
|286.73
|+90.13%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|45.6
|24.55
|+85.74%
|23.98
|+90.16%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹545.16Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹3031.82Cr
