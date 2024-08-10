Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Alkem Laboratories Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 90.13% YOY

Alkem Laboratories Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 90.13% YOY

Livemint

Alkem Laboratories Q1 Results Live: Revenue increased by 2.16% YoY & profit increased by 90.13% YoY

Alkem Laboratories Q1 Results Live

Alkem Laboratories Q1 Results Live : Alkem Laboratories declared their Q1 results on 09 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 2.16% and the profit surged by an impressive 90.13% year-over-year (YoY). When compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 3.27% while the profit increased by 85.71%.

The company reported a significant rise in Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses, which rose by 19.07% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) and increased by 6.1% year-over-year (Y-o-Y). Despite the higher expenses, the operating income saw a substantial increase of 65.8% q-o-q and 66.73% Y-o-Y.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 45.6, marking a 90.16% increase Y-o-Y. This strong performance reflects the company's robust financial health and effective cost management strategies.

Alkem Laboratories has also delivered notable returns in the stock market, with a 7.89% return in the last week, a 7.08% return in the last 6 months, and a 9.31% Year-to-Date (YTD) return. The company currently has a market capitalization of 67,997.21 Cr. Its 52-week high is 5746.6 and the 52-week low is 3447.

As of 10 Aug, 2024, out of 18 analysts covering the company, 3 analysts have given a Strong Sell rating, 3 have given a Sell rating, 6 have given a Hold rating, 4 have given a Buy rating, and 2 have given a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation as of this date is to Hold.

Alkem Laboratories Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue3031.822935.82+3.27%2967.72+2.16%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total602.27505.83+19.07%567.65+6.1%
Depreciation/ Amortization80.4883.43-3.54%72.41+11.14%
Total Operating Expense2503.662617.27-4.34%2650.94-5.56%
Operating Income528.16318.55+65.8%316.78+66.73%
Net Income Before Taxes619.36367.34+68.61%352.85+75.53%
Net Income545.16293.56+85.71%286.73+90.13%
Diluted Normalized EPS45.624.55+85.74%23.98+90.16%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹545.16Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹3031.82Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

