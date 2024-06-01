Alkem Laboratories Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 313.58% YOY

Alkem Laboratories Q4 Results Live : Alkem Laboratories declared their Q4 results on 29 May, 2024. The topline increased by 1.14% & the profit increased by 313.58% YoY. However, compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 11.67% and the profit decreased by 50.66%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 11.59% q-o-q & increased by 0.57% Y-o-Y. The operating income was down by 50.07% q-o-q & increased by 15.87% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹24.55 for Q4 which increased by 313.61% Y-o-Y. Alkem Laboratories has delivered -9.34% return in the last 1 week, 4.73% return in the last 6 months, and -4.92% YTD return. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, Alkem Laboratories has a market cap of ₹59146.41 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹5578.8 & ₹3307.2 respectively. As of 01 Jun, 2024, out of 19 analysts covering the company, 3 analysts have given a Strong Sell rating, 3 analysts have given a Sell rating, 6 analysts have given a Hold rating, 5 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 2 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 01 Jun, 2024, was to Hold.

Alkem Laboratories Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 2935.82 3323.87 -11.67% 2902.6 +1.14% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 505.83 572.15 -11.59% 502.98 +0.57% Depreciation/ Amortization 83.43 69.56 +19.94% 78.32 +6.52% Total Operating Expense 2617.27 2685.84 -2.55% 2627.67 -0.4% Operating Income 318.55 638.03 -50.07% 274.93 +15.87% Net Income Before Taxes 367.34 654.9 -43.91% 211.66 +73.55% Net Income 293.56 594.96 -50.66% 70.98 +313.58% Diluted Normalized EPS 24.55 49.76 -50.66% 5.94 +313.61%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹293.56Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹2935.82Cr

