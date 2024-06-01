Alkem Laboratories Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 313.58% YOY

Alkem Laboratories Q4 Results Live : Alkem Laboratories declared their Q4 results on 29 May, 2024. The topline increased by 1.14% & the profit increased by 313.58% YoY. However, compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 11.67% and the profit decreased by 50.66%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 11.59% q-o-q & increased by 0.57% Y-o-Y. The operating income was down by 50.07% q-o-q & increased by 15.87% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹24.55 for Q4 which increased by 313.61% Y-o-Y. Alkem Laboratories has delivered -9.34% return in the last 1 week, 4.73% return in the last 6 months, and -4.92% YTD return.
Currently, Alkem Laboratories has a market cap of ₹59146.41 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹5578.8 & ₹3307.2 respectively. As of 01 Jun, 2024, out of 19 analysts covering the company, 3 analysts have given a Strong Sell rating, 3 analysts have given a Sell rating, 6 analysts have given a Hold rating, 5 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 2 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 01 Jun, 2024, was to Hold.
Alkem Laboratories Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|2935.82
|3323.87
|-11.67%
|2902.6
|+1.14%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|505.83
|572.15
|-11.59%
|502.98
|+0.57%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|83.43
|69.56
|+19.94%
|78.32
|+6.52%
|Total Operating Expense
|2617.27
|2685.84
|-2.55%
|2627.67
|-0.4%
|Operating Income
|318.55
|638.03
|-50.07%
|274.93
|+15.87%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|367.34
|654.9
|-43.91%
|211.66
|+73.55%
|Net Income
|293.56
|594.96
|-50.66%
|70.98
|+313.58%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|24.55
|49.76
|-50.66%
|5.94
|+313.61%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹293.56Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹2935.82Cr
