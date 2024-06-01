Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Get Your Credit Score For Free

Check Now
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Alkem Laboratories Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 313.58% YOY

Alkem Laboratories Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 313.58% YOY

Livemint

Alkem Laboratories Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 1.14% YoY & profit increased by 313.58% YoY

Alkem Laboratories Q4 Results Live

Alkem Laboratories Q4 Results Live : Alkem Laboratories declared their Q4 results on 29 May, 2024. The topline increased by 1.14% & the profit increased by 313.58% YoY. However, compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 11.67% and the profit decreased by 50.66%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 11.59% q-o-q & increased by 0.57% Y-o-Y. The operating income was down by 50.07% q-o-q & increased by 15.87% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 24.55 for Q4 which increased by 313.61% Y-o-Y. Alkem Laboratories has delivered -9.34% return in the last 1 week, 4.73% return in the last 6 months, and -4.92% YTD return.

Currently, Alkem Laboratories has a market cap of 59146.41 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 5578.8 & 3307.2 respectively. As of 01 Jun, 2024, out of 19 analysts covering the company, 3 analysts have given a Strong Sell rating, 3 analysts have given a Sell rating, 6 analysts have given a Hold rating, 5 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 2 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 01 Jun, 2024, was to Hold.

Alkem Laboratories Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue2935.823323.87-11.67%2902.6+1.14%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total505.83572.15-11.59%502.98+0.57%
Depreciation/ Amortization83.4369.56+19.94%78.32+6.52%
Total Operating Expense2617.272685.84-2.55%2627.67-0.4%
Operating Income318.55638.03-50.07%274.93+15.87%
Net Income Before Taxes367.34654.9-43.91%211.66+73.55%
Net Income293.56594.96-50.66%70.98+313.58%
Diluted Normalized EPS24.5549.76-50.66%5.94+313.61%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹293.56Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹2935.82Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.