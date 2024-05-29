Alkem posts a three-fold increase in Q4 net profit to ₹293.56 crore
Alkem recorded international sales of ₹909.6 crore, reflecting a 6.1% YoY growth driven by a 5.5% increase in the US market and a 7.6% rise in other international markets.
Alkem Laboratories, a homegrown multinational pharmaceutical manufacturer, reported on Wednesday a three-fold increase in its consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2024, driven by the derecognition of deferred tax during the same period last fiscal year.