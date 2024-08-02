Alkyl Amines Chemicals Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 1.81% YOY

Alkyl Amines Chemicals Q1 Results Live : Alkyl Amines Chemicals declared their Q1 results on 01 Aug, 2024. The topline decreased by 2.46% & the profit decreased by 1.81% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 12.08% and the profit increased by 27.1%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 9.47% q-o-q & increased by 3.11% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 19.36% q-o-q & decreased by 0.65% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹9.55 for Q1 which decreased by 1.75% Y-o-Y.
Alkyl Amines Chemicals has delivered 4.73% return in the last 1 week, -10.78% return in last 6 months and -16.85% YTD return.
Currently, Alkyl Amines Chemicals has a market cap of ₹10861 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹2735 & ₹1808 respectively.
As of 02 Aug, 2024 out of 4 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Hold rating & 2 analysts have given Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 02 Aug, 2024 was to Hold.
Alkyl Amines Chemicals Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|399.69
|356.62
|+12.08%
|409.79
|-2.46%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|25.89
|23.65
|+9.47%
|25.11
|+3.11%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|17.68
|17.43
|+1.43%
|12.18
|+45.16%
|Total Operating Expense
|338.29
|305.18
|+10.85%
|347.99
|-2.79%
|Operating Income
|61.4
|51.44
|+19.36%
|61.8
|-0.65%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|65.91
|53.34
|+23.57%
|66.39
|-0.72%
|Net Income
|48.87
|38.45
|+27.1%
|49.77
|-1.81%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|9.55
|7.51
|+27.16%
|9.72
|-1.75%
Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess