Alkyl Amines Chemicals Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 1.81% YOY

Alkyl Amines Chemicals Q1 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 2.46% YoY & profit decreased by 1.81% YoY

Alkyl Amines Chemicals Q1 Results Live : Alkyl Amines Chemicals declared their Q1 results on 01 Aug, 2024. The topline decreased by 2.46% & the profit decreased by 1.81% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 12.08% and the profit increased by 27.1%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 9.47% q-o-q & increased by 3.11% Y-o-Y.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes! Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates Instant Apply The operating income was up by 19.36% q-o-q & decreased by 0.65% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹9.55 for Q1 which decreased by 1.75% Y-o-Y.

Alkyl Amines Chemicals has delivered 4.73% return in the last 1 week, -10.78% return in last 6 months and -16.85% YTD return.

Currently, Alkyl Amines Chemicals has a market cap of ₹10861 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹2735 & ₹1808 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of 02 Aug, 2024 out of 4 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Hold rating & 2 analysts have given Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 02 Aug, 2024 was to Hold.

Alkyl Amines Chemicals Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 399.69 356.62 +12.08% 409.79 -2.46% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 25.89 23.65 +9.47% 25.11 +3.11% Depreciation/ Amortization 17.68 17.43 +1.43% 12.18 +45.16% Total Operating Expense 338.29 305.18 +10.85% 347.99 -2.79% Operating Income 61.4 51.44 +19.36% 61.8 -0.65% Net Income Before Taxes 65.91 53.34 +23.57% 66.39 -0.72% Net Income 48.87 38.45 +27.1% 49.77 -1.81% Diluted Normalized EPS 9.55 7.51 +27.16% 9.72 -1.75%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹48.87Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹399.69Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}