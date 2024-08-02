Hello User
Alkyl Amines Chemicals Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 1.81% YOY

Alkyl Amines Chemicals Q1 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 2.46% YoY & profit decreased by 1.81% YoY

Alkyl Amines Chemicals Q1 Results Live

Alkyl Amines Chemicals Q1 Results Live : Alkyl Amines Chemicals declared their Q1 results on 01 Aug, 2024. The topline decreased by 2.46% & the profit decreased by 1.81% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 12.08% and the profit increased by 27.1%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 9.47% q-o-q & increased by 3.11% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 19.36% q-o-q & decreased by 0.65% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 9.55 for Q1 which decreased by 1.75% Y-o-Y.

Alkyl Amines Chemicals has delivered 4.73% return in the last 1 week, -10.78% return in last 6 months and -16.85% YTD return.

Currently, Alkyl Amines Chemicals has a market cap of 10861 Cr and 52wk high/low of 2735 & 1808 respectively.

As of 02 Aug, 2024 out of 4 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Hold rating & 2 analysts have given Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 02 Aug, 2024 was to Hold.

Alkyl Amines Chemicals Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue399.69356.62+12.08%409.79-2.46%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total25.8923.65+9.47%25.11+3.11%
Depreciation/ Amortization17.6817.43+1.43%12.18+45.16%
Total Operating Expense338.29305.18+10.85%347.99-2.79%
Operating Income61.451.44+19.36%61.8-0.65%
Net Income Before Taxes65.9153.34+23.57%66.39-0.72%
Net Income48.8738.45+27.1%49.77-1.81%
Diluted Normalized EPS9.557.51+27.16%9.72-1.75%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹48.87Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹399.69Cr

