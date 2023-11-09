Alkyl Amines Chemicals Q2 FY24 results: profit falls by 48.03% YOY

Alkyl Amines Chemicals, a leading chemical company, announced its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2024 on November 7, 2023. The company experienced a decline in both revenue and profit compared to the previous year. The topline decreased by 13.87% year-on-year (YoY), while the profit fell by 48.03% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In addition, when compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 14.07%, and the profit decreased by 45.27%. This indicates a consecutive decline in financial performance for Alkyl Amines Chemicals.

The company also saw a decrease in selling, general, and administrative expenses. These expenses declined by 7.93% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) and decreased by 4.34% year-on-year (YoY). This indicates that the company has been able to control its expenses to some extent. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Furthermore, the operating income for Alkyl Amines Chemicals also witnessed a significant decline. It was down by 42.15% QoQ and decreased by 49.02% YoY. This indicates a challenging operating environment for the company.

The earnings per share (EPS) for the second quarter of fiscal year 2024 stood at ₹5.32, which decreased by 48.05% YoY. This decline in EPS reflects a decrease in profitability for the company.

In terms of stock performance, Alkyl Amines Chemicals has delivered a return of 0.38% in the last week, -15.94% in the last six months, and -19.34% year-to-date (YTD). These figures indicate a downward trend in the company's stock performance. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, Alkyl Amines Chemicals has a market capitalization of ₹10,975.03 Crores. The stock's 52-week high and low are ₹2950 and ₹2120 respectively. This information provides an overview of the company's market value and its stock price range.

According to the latest analyst ratings, out of the four analysts covering Alkyl Amines Chemicals, one analyst has given a Strong Sell rating, one analyst has given a Hold rating, and two analysts have given a Buy rating. This suggests a mixed sentiment among analysts regarding the company's future prospects.

As of November 9, 2023, the consensus recommendation for Alkyl Amines Chemicals is to Hold. This indicates that analysts are cautious about the company's performance and advise investors to hold their positions for now. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Alkyl Amines Chemicals Financials Period Q2 FY24 Q1 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 352.15 409.79 -14.07% 408.87 -13.87% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 23.12 25.11 -7.93% 24.17 -4.34% Depreciation/ Amortization 12.53 12.18 +2.87% 11.17 +12.18% Total Operating Expense 316.4 347.99 -9.08% 338.75 -6.6% Operating Income 35.75 61.8 -42.15% 70.12 -49.02% Net Income Before Taxes 36.43 66.39 -45.13% 71.35 -48.94% Net Income 27.24 49.77 -45.27% 52.41 -48.03% Diluted Normalized EPS 5.32 9.72 -45.27% 10.24 -48.05%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹27.24Cr Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹352.15Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.