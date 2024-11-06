Hello User
Alkyl Amines Chemicals Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 74.23% YOY

Livemint

Alkyl Amines Chemicals Q2 Results Live

Alkyl Amines Chemicals Q2 Results Live : Alkyl Amines Chemicals announced their Q2 results on November 5, 2024, reporting a significant increase in both revenue and profit. The company saw a topline growth of 17.82% year-over-year, while profit surged by an impressive 74.23% compared to the same quarter last year.

However, when compared to the previous quarter, the revenue showed a modest growth of 3.8%, while profit experienced a slight decline of 2.89%. This indicates that while the company is performing well year-over-year, there are some short-term challenges.

The financial report also highlighted an increase in Selling, General & Administrative expenses, which rose by 3.32% quarter-over-quarter and 15.7% year-over-year. This may impact future profitability if the trend continues.

Operating income was reported down by 9.58% compared to the previous quarter but increased substantially by 55.3% year-over-year. The earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at 9.27, reflecting a 74.25% increase year-over-year.

In terms of stock performance, Alkyl Amines Chemicals has seen a return of 4.91% in the last week, 6.24% over the past six months, but unfortunately has a year-to-date return of -16.04%.

As of November 6, 2024, the company holds a market capitalization of 10,886.86 crore, with a 52-week high of 2735 and a low of 1808. Analysts are divided in their outlook, with one analyst recommending a Strong Sell, one advising to Hold, and two suggesting a Buy.

The current consensus recommendation is to Hold, indicating a cautious approach from analysts as they assess the company's performance and market conditions.

Alkyl Amines Chemicals Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue414.89399.69+3.8%352.15+17.82%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total26.7525.89+3.32%23.12+15.7%
Depreciation/ Amortization18.0117.68+1.87%12.53+43.74%
Total Operating Expense359.37338.29+6.23%316.4+13.58%
Operating Income55.5261.4-9.58%35.75+55.3%
Net Income Before Taxes64.3365.91-2.4%36.43+76.59%
Net Income47.4648.87-2.89%27.24+74.23%
Diluted Normalized EPS9.279.55-2.93%5.32+74.25%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹47.46Cr

Question : What is Q2 revenue?

Ans : ₹414.89Cr

