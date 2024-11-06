Alkyl Amines Chemicals Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 74.23% YOY

Alkyl Amines Chemicals Q2 Results Live : Alkyl Amines Chemicals announced their Q2 results on November 5, 2024, reporting a significant increase in both revenue and profit. The company saw a topline growth of 17.82% year-over-year, while profit surged by an impressive 74.23% compared to the same quarter last year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, when compared to the previous quarter, the revenue showed a modest growth of 3.8%, while profit experienced a slight decline of 2.89%. This indicates that while the company is performing well year-over-year, there are some short-term challenges.

The financial report also highlighted an increase in Selling, General & Administrative expenses, which rose by 3.32% quarter-over-quarter and 15.7% year-over-year. This may impact future profitability if the trend continues. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Operating income was reported down by 9.58% compared to the previous quarter but increased substantially by 55.3% year-over-year. The earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹9.27, reflecting a 74.25% increase year-over-year.

In terms of stock performance, Alkyl Amines Chemicals has seen a return of 4.91% in the last week, 6.24% over the past six months, but unfortunately has a year-to-date return of -16.04%.

As of November 6, 2024, the company holds a market capitalization of ₹10,886.86 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹2735 and a low of ₹1808. Analysts are divided in their outlook, with one analyst recommending a Strong Sell, one advising to Hold, and two suggesting a Buy. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The current consensus recommendation is to Hold, indicating a cautious approach from analysts as they assess the company's performance and market conditions.

Alkyl Amines Chemicals Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 414.89 399.69 +3.8% 352.15 +17.82% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 26.75 25.89 +3.32% 23.12 +15.7% Depreciation/ Amortization 18.01 17.68 +1.87% 12.53 +43.74% Total Operating Expense 359.37 338.29 +6.23% 316.4 +13.58% Operating Income 55.52 61.4 -9.58% 35.75 +55.3% Net Income Before Taxes 64.33 65.91 -2.4% 36.43 +76.59% Net Income 47.46 48.87 -2.89% 27.24 +74.23% Diluted Normalized EPS 9.27 9.55 -2.93% 5.32 +74.25%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹47.46Cr Question : What is Q2 revenue? Ans : ₹414.89Cr

