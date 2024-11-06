Alkyl Amines Chemicals Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 74.23% YOY

Alkyl Amines Chemicals Q2 Results Live : Alkyl Amines Chemicals announced their Q2 results on November 5, 2024, reporting a significant increase in both revenue and profit. The company saw a topline growth of 17.82% year-over-year, while profit surged by an impressive 74.23% compared to the same quarter last year.
However, when compared to the previous quarter, the revenue showed a modest growth of 3.8%, while profit experienced a slight decline of 2.89%. This indicates that while the company is performing well year-over-year, there are some short-term challenges.
The financial report also highlighted an increase in Selling, General & Administrative expenses, which rose by 3.32% quarter-over-quarter and 15.7% year-over-year. This may impact future profitability if the trend continues.
Operating income was reported down by 9.58% compared to the previous quarter but increased substantially by 55.3% year-over-year. The earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹9.27, reflecting a 74.25% increase year-over-year.
In terms of stock performance, Alkyl Amines Chemicals has seen a return of 4.91% in the last week, 6.24% over the past six months, but unfortunately has a year-to-date return of -16.04%.
As of November 6, 2024, the company holds a market capitalization of ₹10,886.86 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹2735 and a low of ₹1808. Analysts are divided in their outlook, with one analyst recommending a Strong Sell, one advising to Hold, and two suggesting a Buy.
The current consensus recommendation is to Hold, indicating a cautious approach from analysts as they assess the company's performance and market conditions.
Alkyl Amines Chemicals Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|414.89
|399.69
|+3.8%
|352.15
|+17.82%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|26.75
|25.89
|+3.32%
|23.12
|+15.7%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|18.01
|17.68
|+1.87%
|12.53
|+43.74%
|Total Operating Expense
|359.37
|338.29
|+6.23%
|316.4
|+13.58%
|Operating Income
|55.52
|61.4
|-9.58%
|35.75
|+55.3%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|64.33
|65.91
|-2.4%
|36.43
|+76.59%
|Net Income
|47.46
|48.87
|-2.89%
|27.24
|+74.23%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|9.27
|9.55
|-2.93%
|5.32
|+74.25%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹47.46Cr
Question : What is Q2 revenue?
Ans : ₹414.89Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar