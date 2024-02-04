Alkyl Amines Chemicals Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 26.85% YoY

Alkyl Amines Chemicals declared their Q3 FY24 results on 02 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 17.11% & the profit decreased by 26.85% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 8.55% and the profit increased by 22.72%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 0.61% q-o-q & decreased by 1.44% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 19.8% q-o-q & decreased by 27.48% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹6.53 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 26.88% Y-o-Y.
Alkyl Amines Chemicals has delivered 4.1% return in the last 1 week, -1.54% return in the last 6 months, and -6.8% YTD return.
Currently, Alkyl Amines Chemicals has a market cap of ₹12081.42 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹2797.7 & ₹2120 respectively.
As of 04 Feb, 2024, out of 4 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given a Hold rating, and 2 analysts have given a Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 04 Feb, 2024, was to Hold.
Alkyl Amines Chemicals Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|322.05
|352.15
|-8.55%
|388.52
|-17.11%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|23.26
|23.12
|+0.61%
|23.6
|-1.44%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|16.78
|12.53
|+33.92%
|10.65
|+57.56%
|Total Operating Expense
|279.22
|316.4
|-11.75%
|329.46
|-15.25%
|Operating Income
|42.83
|35.75
|+19.8%
|59.06
|-27.48%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|46.33
|36.43
|+27.18%
|62.64
|-26.04%
|Net Income
|33.43
|27.24
|+22.72%
|45.7
|-26.85%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|6.53
|5.32
|+22.74%
|8.93
|-26.88%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹33.43Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹322.05Cr
