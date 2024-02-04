Alkyl Amines Chemicals Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 26.85% YoY

Alkyl Amines Chemicals declared their Q3 FY24 results on 02 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 17.11% & the profit decreased by 26.85% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 8.55% and the profit increased by 22.72%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 0.61% q-o-q & decreased by 1.44% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 19.8% q-o-q & decreased by 27.48% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹6.53 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 26.88% Y-o-Y.

Alkyl Amines Chemicals has delivered 4.1% return in the last 1 week, -1.54% return in the last 6 months, and -6.8% YTD return.

Currently, Alkyl Amines Chemicals has a market cap of ₹12081.42 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹2797.7 & ₹2120 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of 04 Feb, 2024, out of 4 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given a Hold rating, and 2 analysts have given a Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 04 Feb, 2024, was to Hold.

Alkyl Amines Chemicals Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 322.05 352.15 -8.55% 388.52 -17.11% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 23.26 23.12 +0.61% 23.6 -1.44% Depreciation/ Amortization 16.78 12.53 +33.92% 10.65 +57.56% Total Operating Expense 279.22 316.4 -11.75% 329.46 -15.25% Operating Income 42.83 35.75 +19.8% 59.06 -27.48% Net Income Before Taxes 46.33 36.43 +27.18% 62.64 -26.04% Net Income 33.43 27.24 +22.72% 45.7 -26.85% Diluted Normalized EPS 6.53 5.32 +22.74% 8.93 -26.88%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹33.43Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹322.05Cr

