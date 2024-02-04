Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Alkyl Amines Chemicals Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 26.85% YoY

Alkyl Amines Chemicals Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 26.85% YoY

Livemint

Alkyl Amines Chemicals Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue decreased by 17.11% YoY & profit decreased by 26.85% YoY

Alkyl Amines Chemicals Q3 FY24 Results Live

Alkyl Amines Chemicals declared their Q3 FY24 results on 02 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 17.11% & the profit decreased by 26.85% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 8.55% and the profit increased by 22.72%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 0.61% q-o-q & decreased by 1.44% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 19.8% q-o-q & decreased by 27.48% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 6.53 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 26.88% Y-o-Y.

Alkyl Amines Chemicals has delivered 4.1% return in the last 1 week, -1.54% return in the last 6 months, and -6.8% YTD return.

Currently, Alkyl Amines Chemicals has a market cap of 12081.42 Cr and 52wk high/low of 2797.7 & 2120 respectively.

As of 04 Feb, 2024, out of 4 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given a Hold rating, and 2 analysts have given a Buy rating.

Participate Daily & get a chance to win an iPhone 15 and smartwatches

Answer today's question below!

Play Now

The consensus recommendation as of 04 Feb, 2024, was to Hold.

Alkyl Amines Chemicals Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue322.05352.15-8.55%388.52-17.11%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total23.2623.12+0.61%23.6-1.44%
Depreciation/ Amortization16.7812.53+33.92%10.65+57.56%
Total Operating Expense279.22316.4-11.75%329.46-15.25%
Operating Income42.8335.75+19.8%59.06-27.48%
Net Income Before Taxes46.3336.43+27.18%62.64-26.04%
Net Income33.4327.24+22.72%45.7-26.85%
Diluted Normalized EPS6.535.32+22.74%8.93-26.88%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹33.43Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹322.05Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.