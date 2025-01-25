Alkyl Amines Chemicals Q3 Results 2025 on 25 Jan, 2025: profit rise by 30.9% YOY, profit at ₹43.76 crore and revenue at ₹371.2 crore

Published25 Jan 2025, 11:51 AM IST
Alkyl Amines Chemicals Q3 Results 2025:Alkyl Amines Chemicals declared their Q3 results on 24 Jan, 2025. The topline increased by 15.26% and the profit surged by 30.9% year-on-year. The company reported a profit of 43.76 crore and revenue of 371.2 crore.

However, when compared to the previous quarter, the revenue showed a decline of 10.53%, and the profit decreased by 7.8%. This trend raises some concerns among analysts regarding the company's short-term performance.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a slight decline of 2.47% quarter-on-quarter, although they did increase by 12.17% year-on-year, indicating higher operational costs over the long term.

Alkyl Amines Chemicals Q3 Results

Despite the quarter-on-quarter challenges, the operating income experienced a decline of 4% but displayed an impressive increase of 24.45% year-on-year. This suggests that Alkyl Amines is still on a growth trajectory relative to last year.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 stood at 8.55, which represents a notable increase of 30.93% year-on-year, reflecting a strong underlying performance despite some quarterly fluctuations.

Alkyl Amines Chemicals has delivered a return of 0.89% in the last week, but has faced a decline of 12.4% over the last six months and a marginal 0.1% return year-to-date.

The company's current market capitalization stands at 9019.12 crore, with a 52-week high of 2498.85 and a low of 1701.5, indicating some volatility in its stock performance.

As of 25 Jan, 2025, out of four analysts covering the company, one has issued a Strong Sell rating, another has a Sell rating, one has a Hold rating, and one has a Buy rating. This mixed outlook suggests divided opinions on the company's future prospects.

The consensus recommendation as of 25 Jan, 2025, is to Sell, highlighting cautious sentiment among market analysts regarding Alkyl Amines Chemicals' short-term outlook.

Alkyl Amines Chemicals Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue371.2414.89-10.53%322.05+15.26%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total26.0926.75-2.47%23.26+12.17%
Depreciation/ Amortization17.9318.01-0.44%16.78+6.85%
Total Operating Expense317.9359.37-11.54%279.22+13.85%
Operating Income53.355.52-4%42.83+24.45%
Net Income Before Taxes59.0564.33-8.21%46.33+27.46%
Net Income43.7647.46-7.8%33.43+30.9%
Diluted Normalized EPS8.559.27-7.77%6.53+30.93%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Alkyl Amines Chemicals Q3 Results 2025 on 25 Jan, 2025: profit rise by 30.9% YOY, profit at ₹43.76 crore and revenue at ₹371.2 crore

FAQs

What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

₹43.76Cr

What is Q3 revenue?

₹371.2Cr

First Published:25 Jan 2025, 11:51 AM IST
