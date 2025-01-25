Alkyl Amines Chemicals Q3 Results 2025 on 25 Jan, 2025: profit rise by 30.9% YOY, profit at ₹43.76 crore and revenue at ₹371.2 crore

Alkyl Amines Chemicals Q3 Results 2025:Alkyl Amines Chemicals declared their Q3 results on 24 Jan, 2025. The topline increased by 15.26% and the profit surged by 30.9% year-on-year. The company reported a profit of ₹43.76 crore and revenue of ₹371.2 crore.

However, when compared to the previous quarter, the revenue showed a decline of 10.53%, and the profit decreased by 7.8%. This trend raises some concerns among analysts regarding the company's short-term performance.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a slight decline of 2.47% quarter-on-quarter, although they did increase by 12.17% year-on-year, indicating higher operational costs over the long term.

Alkyl Amines Chemicals Q3 Results

Despite the quarter-on-quarter challenges, the operating income experienced a decline of 4% but displayed an impressive increase of 24.45% year-on-year. This suggests that Alkyl Amines is still on a growth trajectory relative to last year.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 stood at ₹8.55, which represents a notable increase of 30.93% year-on-year, reflecting a strong underlying performance despite some quarterly fluctuations.

Alkyl Amines Chemicals has delivered a return of 0.89% in the last week, but has faced a decline of 12.4% over the last six months and a marginal 0.1% return year-to-date.

The company's current market capitalization stands at ₹9019.12 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹2498.85 and a low of ₹1701.5, indicating some volatility in its stock performance.

As of 25 Jan, 2025, out of four analysts covering the company, one has issued a Strong Sell rating, another has a Sell rating, one has a Hold rating, and one has a Buy rating. This mixed outlook suggests divided opinions on the company's future prospects.

The consensus recommendation as of 25 Jan, 2025, is to Sell, highlighting cautious sentiment among market analysts regarding Alkyl Amines Chemicals' short-term outlook.

Alkyl Amines Chemicals Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 371.2 414.89 -10.53% 322.05 +15.26% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 26.09 26.75 -2.47% 23.26 +12.17% Depreciation/ Amortization 17.93 18.01 -0.44% 16.78 +6.85% Total Operating Expense 317.9 359.37 -11.54% 279.22 +13.85% Operating Income 53.3 55.52 -4% 42.83 +24.45% Net Income Before Taxes 59.05 64.33 -8.21% 46.33 +27.46% Net Income 43.76 47.46 -7.8% 33.43 +30.9% Diluted Normalized EPS 8.55 9.27 -7.77% 6.53 +30.93%

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar