Alkyl Amines Chemicals Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 20.97% YOY

Alkyl Amines Chemicals Q4 Results Live : Alkyl Amines Chemicals declared their Q4 results on 09 May, 2024. The topline decreased by 13.33% & the profit decreased by 20.97% YoY.
As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 10.73% and the profit increased by 15.02%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 1.68% q-o-q & increased by 2.79% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 20.1% q-o-q & decreased by 20.49% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹7.51 for Q4 which decreased by 20.96% Y-o-Y.
Alkyl Amines Chemicals has delivered -1.43% return in the last 1 week, -5.88% return in last 6 months and -21.15% YTD return.
Currently the Alkyl Amines Chemicals has a market cap of ₹10221.21 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹2797.7 & ₹1808 respectively.
As of 11 May, 2024 out of 4 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Hold rating &2 analysts have given Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 11 May, 2024 was to Hold.
Alkyl Amines Chemicals Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|356.62
|322.05
|+10.73%
|411.47
|-13.33%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|23.65
|23.26
|+1.68%
|23.01
|+2.79%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|17.43
|16.78
|+3.87%
|11.58
|+50.48%
|Total Operating Expense
|305.18
|279.22
|+9.3%
|346.77
|-11.99%
|Operating Income
|51.44
|42.83
|+20.1%
|64.7
|-20.49%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|53.34
|46.33
|+15.13%
|67.11
|-20.52%
|Net Income
|38.45
|33.43
|+15.02%
|48.66
|-20.97%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|7.51
|6.53
|+15.01%
|9.5
|-20.96%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹38.45Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹356.62Cr
