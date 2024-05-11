Alkyl Amines Chemicals Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 20.97% YOY

Alkyl Amines Chemicals Q4 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 13.33% YoY & profit decreased by 20.97% YoY

Alkyl Amines Chemicals Q4 Results Live : Alkyl Amines Chemicals declared their Q4 results on 09 May, 2024. The topline decreased by 13.33% & the profit decreased by 20.97% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 10.73% and the profit increased by 15.02%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 1.68% q-o-q & increased by 2.79% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The operating income was up by 20.1% q-o-q & decreased by 20.49% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹7.51 for Q4 which decreased by 20.96% Y-o-Y.

Alkyl Amines Chemicals has delivered -1.43% return in the last 1 week, -5.88% return in last 6 months and -21.15% YTD return. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently the Alkyl Amines Chemicals has a market cap of ₹10221.21 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹2797.7 & ₹1808 respectively.

As of 11 May, 2024 out of 4 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Hold rating &2 analysts have given Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 11 May, 2024 was to Hold. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Alkyl Amines Chemicals Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 356.62 322.05 +10.73% 411.47 -13.33% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 23.65 23.26 +1.68% 23.01 +2.79% Depreciation/ Amortization 17.43 16.78 +3.87% 11.58 +50.48% Total Operating Expense 305.18 279.22 +9.3% 346.77 -11.99% Operating Income 51.44 42.83 +20.1% 64.7 -20.49% Net Income Before Taxes 53.34 46.33 +15.13% 67.11 -20.52% Net Income 38.45 33.43 +15.02% 48.66 -20.97% Diluted Normalized EPS 7.51 6.53 +15.01% 9.5 -20.96%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹38.45Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹356.62Cr

