Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Alkyl Amines Chemicals Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 20.97% YOY

Alkyl Amines Chemicals Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 20.97% YOY

Livemint

Alkyl Amines Chemicals Q4 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 13.33% YoY & profit decreased by 20.97% YoY

Alkyl Amines Chemicals Q4 Results Live

Alkyl Amines Chemicals Q4 Results Live : Alkyl Amines Chemicals declared their Q4 results on 09 May, 2024. The topline decreased by 13.33% & the profit decreased by 20.97% YoY.

As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 10.73% and the profit increased by 15.02%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 1.68% q-o-q & increased by 2.79% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 20.1% q-o-q & decreased by 20.49% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 7.51 for Q4 which decreased by 20.96% Y-o-Y.

Alkyl Amines Chemicals has delivered -1.43% return in the last 1 week, -5.88% return in last 6 months and -21.15% YTD return.

Currently the Alkyl Amines Chemicals has a market cap of 10221.21 Cr and 52wk high/low of 2797.7 & 1808 respectively.

As of 11 May, 2024 out of 4 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Hold rating &2 analysts have given Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 11 May, 2024 was to Hold.

Alkyl Amines Chemicals Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue356.62322.05+10.73%411.47-13.33%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total23.6523.26+1.68%23.01+2.79%
Depreciation/ Amortization17.4316.78+3.87%11.58+50.48%
Total Operating Expense305.18279.22+9.3%346.77-11.99%
Operating Income51.4442.83+20.1%64.7-20.49%
Net Income Before Taxes53.3446.33+15.13%67.11-20.52%
Net Income38.4533.43+15.02%48.66-20.97%
Diluted Normalized EPS7.516.53+15.01%9.5-20.96%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹38.45Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹356.62Cr

