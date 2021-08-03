OPEN APP
Home >Companies >Company Results >Alkyl Amines Q1 results: Net profit rises 48% to 78.5 crore

Chemicals company Alkyl Amines on Tuesday reported a net profit of 78.5 crore in the first quarter (Q1) of the current fiscal, rising nearly 48.6% as compared to 52.8 crore in the same quarter last year. On a sequential basis, the net profit was down from 92.6 crore in Q4.

The company's total revenue from operations witnessed a growth of 60% at 391.8 crore as against 245 crore year-on-year (YoY). Alkyl Amines' total tax expenses stood at 25.7 crore from 16.8 crore in the year-ago quarter.

The company said that it continues to monitor the impact of COVID 19, on its business across the globe and is in a comfortable financial position to meet its commitments and will be able to meet all its debts obligations as they come up. Internal financial reporting and control are adequate and operating effectively, it added.

''Although there are uncertainties due to the pandemic, the Company expects that the demand for its products from the pharmaceuticals sector will continue,'' it said in the exchange filing.

Shares of Alkyl Amines Chemicals were down over 2% to 4,312 per share on the BSE in Tuesday's afternoon deals. Alkyl Amines manufactures amines, amine derivatives, speciality chemicals that serve the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, rubber chemicals and paints and dye industries.

MINT PREMIUM See All
Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout