Allcargo Logistics Q2 FY24 results: profit falls by 89.68% YOY
Allcargo Logistics declared their Q2 FY24 results on 10 Nov, 2023. The topline decreased by 34.89% & the profit decreased by 89.68% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 1.09% and the profit decreased by 82.18%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 5.9% q-o-q & increased by 6.52% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 69.81% q-o-q & decreased by 92.95% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹0.51 for Q2 FY24 which decreased by 92.76% Y-o-Y.
Allcargo Logistics has delivered 2.59% return in the last 1 week, -10.82% return in last 6 months and -12.42% YTD return.
Currently the Allcargo Logistics has a market cap of ₹6531.82 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹372.41 & ₹245.65 respectively.
As of 13 Nov, 2023 out of 3 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Hold rating &2 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 13 Nov, 2023 was to Strong Buy.
Allcargo Logistics Financials
|Period
|Q2 FY24
|Q1 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|3306.86
|3271.06
|+1.09%
|5078.8
|-34.89%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|508.12
|479.82
|+5.9%
|477.01
|+6.52%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|106.69
|83.14
|+28.33%
|64.84
|+64.54%
|Total Operating Expense
|3285.4
|3199.98
|+2.67%
|4774.35
|-31.19%
|Operating Income
|21.46
|71.08
|-69.81%
|304.45
|-92.95%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|17.48
|161.24
|-89.16%
|310.57
|-94.37%
|Net Income
|21.84
|122.57
|-82.18%
|211.6
|-89.68%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.51
|4.53
|-88.8%
|7.01
|-92.76%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹21.84Cr
Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹3306.86Cr
