Allcargo Logistics Q2 FY24 results: profit falls by 89.68% YOY

Allcargo Logistics Q2 FY24 results: profit falls by 89.68% YOY

Livemint

Allcargo Logistics Q2 FY24 results: Revenue decreased by 34.89% YoY & profit decreased by 89.68% YoY

Allcargo Logistics Q2 FY24 Results

Allcargo Logistics declared their Q2 FY24 results on 10 Nov, 2023. The topline decreased by 34.89% & the profit decreased by 89.68% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 1.09% and the profit decreased by 82.18%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 5.9% q-o-q & increased by 6.52% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 69.81% q-o-q & decreased by 92.95% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 0.51 for Q2 FY24 which decreased by 92.76% Y-o-Y.

Allcargo Logistics has delivered 2.59% return in the last 1 week, -10.82% return in last 6 months and -12.42% YTD return.

Currently the Allcargo Logistics has a market cap of 6531.82 Cr and 52wk high/low of 372.41 & 245.65 respectively.

As of 13 Nov, 2023 out of 3 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Hold rating &2 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 13 Nov, 2023 was to Strong Buy.

Allcargo Logistics Financials

PeriodQ2 FY24Q1 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ2 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue3306.863271.06+1.09%5078.8-34.89%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total508.12479.82+5.9%477.01+6.52%
Depreciation/ Amortization106.6983.14+28.33%64.84+64.54%
Total Operating Expense3285.43199.98+2.67%4774.35-31.19%
Operating Income21.4671.08-69.81%304.45-92.95%
Net Income Before Taxes17.48161.24-89.16%310.57-94.37%
Net Income21.84122.57-82.18%211.6-89.68%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.514.53-88.8%7.01-92.76%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹21.84Cr

Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹3306.86Cr

Updated: 13 Nov 2023, 02:13 AM IST
