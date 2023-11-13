Allcargo Logistics Q2 FY24 results: profit falls by 89.68% YOY

Allcargo Logistics Q2 FY24 results: Revenue decreased by 34.89% YoY & profit decreased by 89.68% YoY

Allcargo Logistics declared their Q2 FY24 results on 10 Nov, 2023. The topline decreased by 34.89% & the profit decreased by 89.68% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 1.09% and the profit decreased by 82.18%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 5.9% q-o-q & increased by 6.52% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 69.81% q-o-q & decreased by 92.95% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹0.51 for Q2 FY24 which decreased by 92.76% Y-o-Y.

Allcargo Logistics has delivered 2.59% return in the last 1 week, -10.82% return in last 6 months and -12.42% YTD return.

Currently the Allcargo Logistics has a market cap of ₹6531.82 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹372.41 & ₹245.65 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of 13 Nov, 2023 out of 3 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Hold rating &2 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 13 Nov, 2023 was to Strong Buy.

Allcargo Logistics Financials Period Q2 FY24 Q1 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 3306.86 3271.06 +1.09% 5078.8 -34.89% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 508.12 479.82 +5.9% 477.01 +6.52% Depreciation/ Amortization 106.69 83.14 +28.33% 64.84 +64.54% Total Operating Expense 3285.4 3199.98 +2.67% 4774.35 -31.19% Operating Income 21.46 71.08 -69.81% 304.45 -92.95% Net Income Before Taxes 17.48 161.24 -89.16% 310.57 -94.37% Net Income 21.84 122.57 -82.18% 211.6 -89.68% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.51 4.53 -88.8% 7.01 -92.76%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹21.84Cr Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹3306.86Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.