Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd on Tuesday reported a net profit of ₹54 crore for the September quarter (Q2FY22), down 17% over ₹65 crore in the corresponding quarter last year as higher raw material costs weighed on the performance.

When compared with the previous June quarter (Q1FY22), the profit fell 31%.

Its revenue from operations, meanwhile, rose 19.7% to ₹348.6 crore in the reporting period as against ₹291 crore in the year-ago period. The company's total expenses also increased 38% to ₹281.93 crore in the second quarter.

The company's EBITDA (earnings, before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) came in at ₹74.52 cr in the second quarter, down 21.6% over last year period. The operating profit margins also contracted to 21%.

Following the announcement of the results, Allyl Amines Chemicals shares fell 3.86% in noon deals at ₹3,420 on NSE. So far in 2021, the scrip has risen by a 120% and by 195% in the past one year. However, the stock has been losing since the last 1 month, falling over 10%.

Alkyl Amines Chemicals is a leading manufacturer of various aliphatic amines like ethyl amines isopropyl amines and cyclohexyl amines which are import- substitutes. The Company is in the business of manufacturing and marketing various aliphatic amines, amine derivatives and other speciality chemicals for the last 30 years.

It has three manufacturing sites with 12 production plants and related utilities at Patalganga and Kurkumbh in Maharashtra and Dahej in Gujarat. The company has an R&D centre at Hadapsar, Pune. Over the last decade, the company had added various new product processes which were developed in the R&D to expand its product range through inhouse technology.

