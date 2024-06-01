Almondz Global Securities Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 48.98% YOY

Almondz Global Securities Q4 Results Live : Almondz Global Securities declared their Q4 results on 29 May, 2024. The topline increased by 82.47% & the profit increased by 48.98% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 80.67% and the profit decreased by 69.76%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 67.62% q-o-q & increased by 90.1% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 58.48% q-o-q & increased by 165.55% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹2.15 for Q4 which increased by 126.51% Y-o-Y.
Almondz Global Securities has delivered -1.88% return in the last 1 week, 32.77% return in last 6 months and 31.5% YTD return.
Currently the Almondz Global Securities has a market cap of ₹324.74 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹151.7 & ₹67.05 respectively.
Almondz Global Securities Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|48.87
|27.05
|+80.67%
|26.78
|+82.47%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|11.18
|6.67
|+67.62%
|5.88
|+90.1%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|1.48
|0.67
|+120.9%
|0.6
|+147.37%
|Total Operating Expense
|42.33
|11.3
|+274.6%
|24.32
|+74.05%
|Operating Income
|6.54
|15.75
|-58.48%
|2.46
|+165.55%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|6.66
|20.24
|-67.09%
|4.74
|+40.5%
|Net Income
|6
|19.84
|-69.76%
|4.03
|+48.98%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|2.15
|1.57
|+36.52%
|0.95
|+126.51%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹6Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹48.87Cr
