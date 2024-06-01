Almondz Global Securities Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 48.98% YOY

Almondz Global Securities Q4 Results Live : Almondz Global Securities declared their Q4 results on 29 May, 2024. The topline increased by 82.47% & the profit increased by 48.98% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 80.67% and the profit decreased by 69.76%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 67.62% q-o-q & increased by 90.1% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 58.48% q-o-q & increased by 165.55% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹2.15 for Q4 which increased by 126.51% Y-o-Y.

Almondz Global Securities has delivered -1.88% return in the last 1 week, 32.77% return in last 6 months and 31.5% YTD return.

Currently the Almondz Global Securities has a market cap of ₹324.74 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹151.7 & ₹67.05 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Almondz Global Securities Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 48.87 27.05 +80.67% 26.78 +82.47% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 11.18 6.67 +67.62% 5.88 +90.1% Depreciation/ Amortization 1.48 0.67 +120.9% 0.6 +147.37% Total Operating Expense 42.33 11.3 +274.6% 24.32 +74.05% Operating Income 6.54 15.75 -58.48% 2.46 +165.55% Net Income Before Taxes 6.66 20.24 -67.09% 4.74 +40.5% Net Income 6 19.84 -69.76% 4.03 +48.98% Diluted Normalized EPS 2.15 1.57 +36.52% 0.95 +126.51%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹6Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹48.87Cr

