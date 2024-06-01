Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Almondz Global Securities Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 48.98% YOY

Almondz Global Securities Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 48.98% YOY

Livemint

Almondz Global Securities Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 82.47% YoY & profit increased by 48.98% YoY

Almondz Global Securities Q4 Results Live

Almondz Global Securities Q4 Results Live : Almondz Global Securities declared their Q4 results on 29 May, 2024. The topline increased by 82.47% & the profit increased by 48.98% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 80.67% and the profit decreased by 69.76%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 67.62% q-o-q & increased by 90.1% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 58.48% q-o-q & increased by 165.55% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 2.15 for Q4 which increased by 126.51% Y-o-Y.

Almondz Global Securities has delivered -1.88% return in the last 1 week, 32.77% return in last 6 months and 31.5% YTD return.

Currently the Almondz Global Securities has a market cap of 324.74 Cr and 52wk high/low of 151.7 & 67.05 respectively.

Almondz Global Securities Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue48.8727.05+80.67%26.78+82.47%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total11.186.67+67.62%5.88+90.1%
Depreciation/ Amortization1.480.67+120.9%0.6+147.37%
Total Operating Expense42.3311.3+274.6%24.32+74.05%
Operating Income6.5415.75-58.48%2.46+165.55%
Net Income Before Taxes6.6620.24-67.09%4.74+40.5%
Net Income619.84-69.76%4.03+48.98%
Diluted Normalized EPS2.151.57+36.52%0.95+126.51%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹6Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹48.87Cr

