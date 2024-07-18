Alok Industries Q1 Results Live : loss falls by 8.52% YOY

First Published18 Jul 2024, 09:35 AM IST
Alok Industries Q1 Results Live : Alok Industries declared their Q1 results on 16 Jul, 2024. The topline decreased by 28.64% & the loss decreased by 8.52% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 31.51% and the loss decreased by 4.2%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 1.68% q-o-q & decreased by 7.59% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 21.29% q-o-q & increased by 27.22% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is -0.42 for Q1 which increased by 8.7% Y-o-Y.

Alok Industries has delivered -3.16% return in the last 1 week, -16.95% return in last 6 months and 26.42% YTD return.

Currently the Alok Industries has a market cap of 13401.18 Cr and 52wk high/low of 39.05 & 14.55 respectively.

Alok Industries Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1006.31469.31-31.51%1410.25-28.64%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total288.82293.76-1.68%312.55-7.59%
Depreciation/ Amortization77.177.19-0.12%89.74-14.09%
Total Operating Expense1062.651540.9-31.04%1487.68-28.57%
Operating Income-56.35-71.59+21.29%-77.43+27.22%
Net Income Before Taxes-206.87-220.03+5.98%-226.14+8.52%
Net Income-206.87-215.93+4.2%-226.14+8.52%
Diluted Normalized EPS-0.42-0.44+3.68%-0.46+8.7%
First Published:18 Jul 2024, 09:35 AM IST
