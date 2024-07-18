Alok Industries Q1 Results Live : loss falls by 8.52% YOY

Alok Industries Q1 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 28.64% YoY & loss decreased by 8.52% YoY

Alok Industries Q1 Results Live : Alok Industries declared their Q1 results on 16 Jul, 2024. The topline decreased by 28.64% & the loss decreased by 8.52% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 31.51% and the loss decreased by 4.2%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 1.68% q-o-q & decreased by 7.59% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹-0.42 for Q1 which increased by 8.7% Y-o-Y.

Alok Industries has delivered -3.16% return in the last 1 week, -16.95% return in last 6 months and 26.42% YTD return.

Currently the Alok Industries has a market cap of ₹13401.18 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹39.05 & ₹14.55 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Alok Industries Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1006.3 1469.31 -31.51% 1410.25 -28.64% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 288.82 293.76 -1.68% 312.55 -7.59% Depreciation/ Amortization 77.1 77.19 -0.12% 89.74 -14.09% Total Operating Expense 1062.65 1540.9 -31.04% 1487.68 -28.57% Operating Income -56.35 -71.59 +21.29% -77.43 +27.22% Net Income Before Taxes -206.87 -220.03 +5.98% -226.14 +8.52% Net Income -206.87 -215.93 +4.2% -226.14 +8.52% Diluted Normalized EPS -0.42 -0.44 +3.68% -0.46 +8.7%

