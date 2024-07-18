Alok Industries Q1 Results Live : loss falls by 8.52% YOY

Alok Industries Q1 Results Live : Alok Industries declared their Q1 results on 16 Jul, 2024. The topline decreased by 28.64% & the loss decreased by 8.52% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 31.51% and the loss decreased by 4.2%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 1.68% q-o-q & decreased by 7.59% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 21.29% q-o-q & increased by 27.22% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹-0.42 for Q1 which increased by 8.7% Y-o-Y.
Alok Industries has delivered -3.16% return in the last 1 week, -16.95% return in last 6 months and 26.42% YTD return.
Currently the Alok Industries has a market cap of ₹13401.18 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹39.05 & ₹14.55 respectively.
Alok Industries Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1006.3
|1469.31
|-31.51%
|1410.25
|-28.64%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|288.82
|293.76
|-1.68%
|312.55
|-7.59%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|77.1
|77.19
|-0.12%
|89.74
|-14.09%
|Total Operating Expense
|1062.65
|1540.9
|-31.04%
|1487.68
|-28.57%
|Operating Income
|-56.35
|-71.59
|+21.29%
|-77.43
|+27.22%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-206.87
|-220.03
|+5.98%
|-226.14
|+8.52%
|Net Income
|-206.87
|-215.93
|+4.2%
|-226.14
|+8.52%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-0.42
|-0.44
|+3.68%
|-0.46
|+8.7%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹-206.87Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹1006.3Cr
