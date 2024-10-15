Alok Industries Q2 Results Live: Loss Rises by 49.92% YoY

Alok Industries Q2 Results Live : Alok Industries declared their Q2 results on 14 Oct, 2024, revealing a concerning downturn in financial performance. The company's topline decreased by a staggering 35.46% year-over-year, while its losses surged by 49.92% compared to the same period last year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In comparison to the previous quarter, Alok Industries experienced an 11.99% decline in revenue, along with a 26.7% increase in losses. The figures indicate a troubling trend for the company, raising concerns among investors and stakeholders.

Despite the drop in revenue, the company's selling, general, and administrative expenses saw a slight decline of 1.91% quarter-over-quarter and a more significant reduction of 6.17% year-over-year. However, this cost-cutting measure was not enough to offset the decline in sales. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The operating income witnessed a drastic fall of 108.11% quarter-over-quarter and an alarming 176.84% year-over-year decrease, highlighting the challenges faced by Alok Industries in the current market environment.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹-0.53, reflecting a decrease of 51.43% year-over-year. This decline raises questions about the company's profitability and future growth prospects.

In terms of stock performance, Alok Industries has delivered a 0.74% return in the last week, but the company has struggled significantly over the past six months, recording an -8.81% return. However, it has managed a positive return of 15.32% year-to-date. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, Alok Industries has a market capitalization of ₹12,224.42 Crores, with a 52-week high of ₹39.05 and a low of ₹16.1, indicating substantial volatility in its stock price over the past year.

Alok Industries Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 885.66 1006.3 -11.99% 1372.34 -35.46% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 283.31 288.82 -1.91% 301.93 -6.17% Depreciation/ Amortization 71.81 77.1 -6.86% 78.64 -8.69% Total Operating Expense 1002.93 1062.65 -5.62% 1414.7 -29.11% Operating Income -117.27 -56.35 -108.11% -42.36 -176.84% Net Income Before Taxes -262.1 -206.87 -26.7% -174.83 -49.92% Net Income -262.1 -206.87 -26.7% -174.83 -49.92% Diluted Normalized EPS -0.53 -0.42 -26.19% -0.35 -51.43%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹-262.1Cr Question : What is Q2 revenue? Ans : ₹885.66Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar