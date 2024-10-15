Alok Industries Q2 Results Live: Loss Rises by 49.92% YoY

Alok Industries Q2 Results Live : Alok Industries declared their Q2 results on 14 Oct, 2024, revealing a concerning downturn in financial performance. The company's topline decreased by a staggering 35.46% year-over-year, while its losses surged by 49.92% compared to the same period last year.
In comparison to the previous quarter, Alok Industries experienced an 11.99% decline in revenue, along with a 26.7% increase in losses. The figures indicate a troubling trend for the company, raising concerns among investors and stakeholders.
Despite the drop in revenue, the company's selling, general, and administrative expenses saw a slight decline of 1.91% quarter-over-quarter and a more significant reduction of 6.17% year-over-year. However, this cost-cutting measure was not enough to offset the decline in sales.
The operating income witnessed a drastic fall of 108.11% quarter-over-quarter and an alarming 176.84% year-over-year decrease, highlighting the challenges faced by Alok Industries in the current market environment.
The earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹-0.53, reflecting a decrease of 51.43% year-over-year. This decline raises questions about the company's profitability and future growth prospects.
In terms of stock performance, Alok Industries has delivered a 0.74% return in the last week, but the company has struggled significantly over the past six months, recording an -8.81% return. However, it has managed a positive return of 15.32% year-to-date.
Currently, Alok Industries has a market capitalization of ₹12,224.42 Crores, with a 52-week high of ₹39.05 and a low of ₹16.1, indicating substantial volatility in its stock price over the past year.
Alok Industries Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|885.66
|1006.3
|-11.99%
|1372.34
|-35.46%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|283.31
|288.82
|-1.91%
|301.93
|-6.17%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|71.81
|77.1
|-6.86%
|78.64
|-8.69%
|Total Operating Expense
|1002.93
|1062.65
|-5.62%
|1414.7
|-29.11%
|Operating Income
|-117.27
|-56.35
|-108.11%
|-42.36
|-176.84%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-262.1
|-206.87
|-26.7%
|-174.83
|-49.92%
|Net Income
|-262.1
|-206.87
|-26.7%
|-174.83
|-49.92%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-0.53
|-0.42
|-26.19%
|-0.35
|-51.43%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹-262.1Cr
Question : What is Q2 revenue?
Ans : ₹885.66Cr
