Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Alok Industries Q2 Results Live: Loss Rises by 49.92% YoY

Alok Industries Q2 Results Live: Loss Rises by 49.92% YoY

Livemint

Alok Industries Q2 Results Live: Revenue decreased by 35.46% YoY & loss increased by 49.92% YoY.

Alok Industries Q2 Results Live

Alok Industries Q2 Results Live : Alok Industries declared their Q2 results on 14 Oct, 2024, revealing a concerning downturn in financial performance. The company's topline decreased by a staggering 35.46% year-over-year, while its losses surged by 49.92% compared to the same period last year.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Alok Industries experienced an 11.99% decline in revenue, along with a 26.7% increase in losses. The figures indicate a troubling trend for the company, raising concerns among investors and stakeholders.

Despite the drop in revenue, the company's selling, general, and administrative expenses saw a slight decline of 1.91% quarter-over-quarter and a more significant reduction of 6.17% year-over-year. However, this cost-cutting measure was not enough to offset the decline in sales.

The operating income witnessed a drastic fall of 108.11% quarter-over-quarter and an alarming 176.84% year-over-year decrease, highlighting the challenges faced by Alok Industries in the current market environment.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at -0.53, reflecting a decrease of 51.43% year-over-year. This decline raises questions about the company's profitability and future growth prospects.

In terms of stock performance, Alok Industries has delivered a 0.74% return in the last week, but the company has struggled significantly over the past six months, recording an -8.81% return. However, it has managed a positive return of 15.32% year-to-date.

Currently, Alok Industries has a market capitalization of 12,224.42 Crores, with a 52-week high of 39.05 and a low of 16.1, indicating substantial volatility in its stock price over the past year.

Alok Industries Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue885.661006.3-11.99%1372.34-35.46%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total283.31288.82-1.91%301.93-6.17%
Depreciation/ Amortization71.8177.1-6.86%78.64-8.69%
Total Operating Expense1002.931062.65-5.62%1414.7-29.11%
Operating Income-117.27-56.35-108.11%-42.36-176.84%
Net Income Before Taxes-262.1-206.87-26.7%-174.83-49.92%
Net Income-262.1-206.87-26.7%-174.83-49.92%
Diluted Normalized EPS-0.53-0.42-26.19%-0.35-51.43%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹-262.1Cr

Question : What is Q2 revenue?

Ans : ₹885.66Cr

