Alok Industries Q3 FY24 Results Live : loss falls by 7.97% YOY

Alok Industries declared their Q3 FY24 results on 17 Jan, 2024. The topline decreased by 28.34% & the loss decreased by 7.97% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 8.69% and the loss increased by 31.51%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 15.41% q-o-q & decreased by 20.19% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 99.6% q-o-q & increased by 36.41% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹-0.46 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 7.87% Y-o-Y.

Alok Industries has delivered -11.73% return in the last 1 week, 106.88% return in the last 6 months and 55.04% YTD return.

Currently, Alok Industries has a market cap of ₹16434.95 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹39.05 & ₹10.1 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Alok Industries Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1253.03 1372.34 -8.69% 1748.62 -28.34% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 255.39 301.93 -15.41% 320 -20.19% Depreciation/ Amortization 79.05 78.64 +0.52% 90.57 -12.72% Total Operating Expense 1337.58 1414.7 -5.45% 1881.59 -28.91% Operating Income -84.55 -42.36 -99.6% -132.97 +36.41% Net Income Before Taxes -228.74 -174.83 -30.84% -249.83 +8.44% Net Income -229.92 -174.83 -31.51% -249.83 +7.97% Diluted Normalized EPS -0.46 -0.35 -31.43% -0.5 +7.87%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹-229.92Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹1253.03Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!