Alok Industries Q3 FY24 Results Live : loss falls by 7.97% YOY

Alok Industries declared their Q3 FY24 results on 17 Jan, 2024. The topline decreased by 28.34% & the loss decreased by 7.97% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 8.69% and the loss increased by 31.51%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 15.41% q-o-q & decreased by 20.19% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 99.6% q-o-q & increased by 36.41% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹-0.46 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 7.87% Y-o-Y.
Alok Industries has delivered -11.73% return in the last 1 week, 106.88% return in the last 6 months and 55.04% YTD return.
Currently, Alok Industries has a market cap of ₹16434.95 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹39.05 & ₹10.1 respectively.
Alok Industries Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1253.03
|1372.34
|-8.69%
|1748.62
|-28.34%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|255.39
|301.93
|-15.41%
|320
|-20.19%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|79.05
|78.64
|+0.52%
|90.57
|-12.72%
|Total Operating Expense
|1337.58
|1414.7
|-5.45%
|1881.59
|-28.91%
|Operating Income
|-84.55
|-42.36
|-99.6%
|-132.97
|+36.41%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-228.74
|-174.83
|-30.84%
|-249.83
|+8.44%
|Net Income
|-229.92
|-174.83
|-31.51%
|-249.83
|+7.97%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-0.46
|-0.35
|-31.43%
|-0.5
|+7.87%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹-229.92Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹1253.03Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!