Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Alok Industries Q3 FY24 Results Live : loss falls by 7.97% YOY

Alok Industries Q3 FY24 Results Live : loss falls by 7.97% YOY

Livemint

Alok Industries Q3 FY24 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 28.34% YoY & loss decreased by 7.97% YoY

Alok Industries Q3 FY24 Results Live

Alok Industries declared their Q3 FY24 results on 17 Jan, 2024. The topline decreased by 28.34% & the loss decreased by 7.97% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 8.69% and the loss increased by 31.51%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 15.41% q-o-q & decreased by 20.19% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 99.6% q-o-q & increased by 36.41% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is -0.46 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 7.87% Y-o-Y.

Alok Industries has delivered -11.73% return in the last 1 week, 106.88% return in the last 6 months and 55.04% YTD return.

Currently, Alok Industries has a market cap of 16434.95 Cr and 52wk high/low of 39.05 & 10.1 respectively.

Alok Industries Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1253.031372.34-8.69%1748.62-28.34%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total255.39301.93-15.41%320-20.19%
Depreciation/ Amortization79.0578.64+0.52%90.57-12.72%
Total Operating Expense1337.581414.7-5.45%1881.59-28.91%
Operating Income-84.55-42.36-99.6%-132.97+36.41%
Net Income Before Taxes-228.74-174.83-30.84%-249.83+8.44%
Net Income-229.92-174.83-31.51%-249.83+7.97%
Diluted Normalized EPS-0.46-0.35-31.43%-0.5+7.87%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹-229.92Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹1253.03Cr

