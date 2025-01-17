Alok Industries Q3 Results 2025:Alok Industries declared their Q3 results on 16 Jan, 2025, revealing a concerning trend in their financial performance. The company's topline decreased by 31.06% year-over-year, with a reported loss of ₹272.99 crore, marking an 18.73% increase in losses compared to the same quarter last year. Revenue for the quarter stood at ₹863.86 crore, showing a decline of 2.46% from the previous quarter.
In addition to the revenue decline, the Selling, general & administrative expenses rose significantly, increasing by 11.45% quarter-on-quarter and 23.63% year-on-year. This rise in expenses has further compounded the company's financial challenges.
The operating income for Alok Industries showed a slight improvement, up by 0.9% quarter-on-quarter, although it reflected a staggering decrease of 37.46% year-on-year. The company's earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 was reported at ₹-0.55, indicating a decrease of 19.57% year-over-year.
Despite these challenges, Alok Industries has managed to deliver a 2.47% return in the last week, although it has seen a significant downturn with a -21.36% return over the last six months and a -3.14% year-to-date return.
Currently, Alok Industries holds a market capitalization of ₹10109.23 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹33.6 and a low of ₹18.35.
Alok Industries Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|863.86
|885.66
|-2.46%
|1253.03
|-31.06%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|315.74
|283.31
|+11.45%
|255.39
|+23.63%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|74.56
|71.81
|+3.83%
|79.05
|-5.68%
|Total Operating Expense
|980.08
|1002.93
|-2.28%
|1337.58
|-26.73%
|Operating Income
|-116.22
|-117.27
|+0.9%
|-84.55
|-37.46%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-268.11
|-262.1
|-2.29%
|-228.74
|-17.21%
|Net Income
|-272.99
|-262.1
|-4.15%
|-229.92
|-18.73%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-0.55
|-0.53
|-3.77%
|-0.46
|-19.57%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.