Alok Industries Q3 Results 2025 on 17 Jan, 2025: loss rise by 18.73% YOY, loss at ₹272.99 crore and revenue at ₹863.86 crore

Alok Industries Q3 Results 2025:Alok Industries declared their Q3 results on 16 Jan, 2025, revealing a concerning trend in their financial performance. The company's topline decreased by 31.06% year-over-year, with a reported loss of ₹272.99 crore, marking an 18.73% increase in losses compared to the same quarter last year. Revenue for the quarter stood at ₹863.86 crore, showing a decline of 2.46% from the previous quarter.

In addition to the revenue decline, the Selling, general & administrative expenses rose significantly, increasing by 11.45% quarter-on-quarter and 23.63% year-on-year. This rise in expenses has further compounded the company's financial challenges.

Alok Industries Q3 Results

The operating income for Alok Industries showed a slight improvement, up by 0.9% quarter-on-quarter, although it reflected a staggering decrease of 37.46% year-on-year. The company's earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 was reported at ₹-0.55, indicating a decrease of 19.57% year-over-year.

Despite these challenges, Alok Industries has managed to deliver a 2.47% return in the last week, although it has seen a significant downturn with a -21.36% return over the last six months and a -3.14% year-to-date return.

Currently, Alok Industries holds a market capitalization of ₹10109.23 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹33.6 and a low of ₹18.35.

Alok Industries Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 863.86 885.66 -2.46% 1253.03 -31.06% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 315.74 283.31 +11.45% 255.39 +23.63% Depreciation/ Amortization 74.56 71.81 +3.83% 79.05 -5.68% Total Operating Expense 980.08 1002.93 -2.28% 1337.58 -26.73% Operating Income -116.22 -117.27 +0.9% -84.55 -37.46% Net Income Before Taxes -268.11 -262.1 -2.29% -228.74 -17.21% Net Income -272.99 -262.1 -4.15% -229.92 -18.73% Diluted Normalized EPS -0.55 -0.53 -3.77% -0.46 -19.57%

