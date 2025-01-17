Alok Industries Q3 Results 2025 on 17 Jan, 2025: loss rise by 18.73% YOY, loss at ₹272.99 crore and revenue at ₹863.86 crore

Published17 Jan 2025, 11:27 AM IST
Alok Industries Q3 Results 2025 on 17 Jan, 2025

Alok Industries Q3 Results 2025:Alok Industries declared their Q3 results on 16 Jan, 2025, revealing a concerning trend in their financial performance. The company's topline decreased by 31.06% year-over-year, with a reported loss of 272.99 crore, marking an 18.73% increase in losses compared to the same quarter last year. Revenue for the quarter stood at 863.86 crore, showing a decline of 2.46% from the previous quarter.

In addition to the revenue decline, the Selling, general & administrative expenses rose significantly, increasing by 11.45% quarter-on-quarter and 23.63% year-on-year. This rise in expenses has further compounded the company's financial challenges.

Alok Industries Q3 Results

The operating income for Alok Industries showed a slight improvement, up by 0.9% quarter-on-quarter, although it reflected a staggering decrease of 37.46% year-on-year. The company's earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 was reported at -0.55, indicating a decrease of 19.57% year-over-year.

Despite these challenges, Alok Industries has managed to deliver a 2.47% return in the last week, although it has seen a significant downturn with a -21.36% return over the last six months and a -3.14% year-to-date return.

Currently, Alok Industries holds a market capitalization of 10109.23 crore, with a 52-week high of 33.6 and a low of 18.35.

Alok Industries Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue863.86885.66-2.46%1253.03-31.06%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total315.74283.31+11.45%255.39+23.63%
Depreciation/ Amortization74.5671.81+3.83%79.05-5.68%
Total Operating Expense980.081002.93-2.28%1337.58-26.73%
Operating Income-116.22-117.27+0.9%-84.55-37.46%
Net Income Before Taxes-268.11-262.1-2.29%-228.74-17.21%
Net Income-272.99-262.1-4.15%-229.92-18.73%
Diluted Normalized EPS-0.55-0.53-3.77%-0.46-19.57%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

FAQs

What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

₹-272.99Cr

What is Q3 revenue?

₹863.86Cr

First Published:17 Jan 2025, 11:27 AM IST
