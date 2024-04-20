Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Alok Industries Q4 Results: Net loss narrows to 215.9 crore, revenue declines 6%

Alok Industries Q4 Results: Net loss narrows to ₹215.9 crore, revenue declines 6%

Livemint

  • Alok Industries Q4 Results: The revenue of the textile company declined 6% year-on-year from 1,570.4 crore to 1,469.3 crore during the period under review

Alok Industries Q4 Results:

Alok Industries Q4 Results: Textile company Alok Industries released the January-March quarter results on Saturday and posted a consolidated net loss of 215.9 crore, as compared to 297.5 crore reported during the same quarter last year. The revenue of the textile company declined 6% year-on-year from 1,570.4 crore to 1,469.3 crore during the period under review.

This is a developing story, will be updated with more inputs

