Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Alpa Laboratories Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 11.92% YoY

Alpa Laboratories Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 11.92% YoY

Livemint

Alpa Laboratories Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue decreased by 0.02% YoY & profit decreased by 11.92% YoY

Alpa Laboratories Q3 FY24 Results Live

Alpa Laboratories declared their Q3 FY24 results on 13 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 0.02% & the profit decreased by 11.92% YoY.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 15.7% and the profit decreased by 21.43%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 1.51% q-o-q & increased by 9.48% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 36.63% q-o-q & decreased by 29.1% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 2.16 for Q3 FY24, which decreased by 11% Y-o-Y.

Alpa Laboratories has delivered -8.53% return in the last 1 week, 40.73% return in the last 6 months, and -3% YTD return.

Currently, Alpa Laboratories has a market cap of 210.83 Cr and 52wk high/low of 115 & 50.3 respectively.

Alpa Laboratories Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue27.3132.39-15.7%27.31-0.02%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total3.23.25-1.51%2.92+9.48%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.660.49+34.27%0.1+546.92%
Total Operating Expense25.5229.57-13.7%24.79+2.94%
Operating Income1.792.82-36.63%2.52-29.1%
Net Income Before Taxes5.35.74-7.71%5.12+3.46%
Net Income4.515.74-21.43%5.12-11.92%
Diluted Normalized EPS2.162.75-21.36%2.43-11%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹4.51Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹27.31Cr

