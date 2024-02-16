Alpa Laboratories Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 11.92% YoY

Alpa Laboratories declared their Q3 FY24 results on 13 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 0.02% & the profit decreased by 11.92% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 15.7% and the profit decreased by 21.43%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 1.51% q-o-q & increased by 9.48% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The operating income was down by 36.63% q-o-q & decreased by 29.1% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹2.16 for Q3 FY24, which decreased by 11% Y-o-Y.

Alpa Laboratories has delivered -8.53% return in the last 1 week, 40.73% return in the last 6 months, and -3% YTD return. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, Alpa Laboratories has a market cap of ₹210.83 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹115 & ₹50.3 respectively.

Alpa Laboratories Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 27.31 32.39 -15.7% 27.31 -0.02% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 3.2 3.25 -1.51% 2.92 +9.48% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.66 0.49 +34.27% 0.1 +546.92% Total Operating Expense 25.52 29.57 -13.7% 24.79 +2.94% Operating Income 1.79 2.82 -36.63% 2.52 -29.1% Net Income Before Taxes 5.3 5.74 -7.71% 5.12 +3.46% Net Income 4.51 5.74 -21.43% 5.12 -11.92% Diluted Normalized EPS 2.16 2.75 -21.36% 2.43 -11%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹4.51Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹27.31Cr

