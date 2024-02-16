Alpa Laboratories Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 11.92% YoY

Alpa Laboratories declared their Q3 FY24 results on 13 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 0.02% & the profit decreased by 11.92% YoY.
As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 15.7% and the profit decreased by 21.43%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 1.51% q-o-q & increased by 9.48% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 36.63% q-o-q & decreased by 29.1% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹2.16 for Q3 FY24, which decreased by 11% Y-o-Y.
Alpa Laboratories has delivered -8.53% return in the last 1 week, 40.73% return in the last 6 months, and -3% YTD return.
Currently, Alpa Laboratories has a market cap of ₹210.83 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹115 & ₹50.3 respectively.
Alpa Laboratories Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|27.31
|32.39
|-15.7%
|27.31
|-0.02%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|3.2
|3.25
|-1.51%
|2.92
|+9.48%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.66
|0.49
|+34.27%
|0.1
|+546.92%
|Total Operating Expense
|25.52
|29.57
|-13.7%
|24.79
|+2.94%
|Operating Income
|1.79
|2.82
|-36.63%
|2.52
|-29.1%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|5.3
|5.74
|-7.71%
|5.12
|+3.46%
|Net Income
|4.51
|5.74
|-21.43%
|5.12
|-11.92%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|2.16
|2.75
|-21.36%
|2.43
|-11%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹4.51Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹27.31Cr
