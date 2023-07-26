Alphabet Q2 results: Earnings beat expectations, rise in ad and cloud services revenue,CFO Ruth Porat to take new role1 min read 26 Jul 2023, 07:25 AM IST
Alphabet's Q2 profit beat expectations, driven by strong demand for its cloud services and rebounding advertising. CFO Ruth Porat will assume a new rol
Beating the market expectations, Alphabet reported a rise in its net profit for the second quarter of the current financial year. The company reported a net profit of $1.44 per share for the April-June period. Company's long time CFO, Ruth Porat is set to take a new role in the company.
