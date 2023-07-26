Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Alphabet Q2 results: Earnings beat expectations, rise in ad and cloud services revenue,CFO Ruth Porat to take new role

Alphabet Q2 results: Earnings beat expectations, rise in ad and cloud services revenue,CFO Ruth Porat to take new role

1 min read 26 Jul 2023, 07:25 AM IST Livemint ( with inputs from Reuters )

Alphabet's Q2 profit beat expectations, driven by strong demand for its cloud services and rebounding advertising. CFO Ruth Porat will assume a new rol

Google parent Alphabet is among a host of companies that have been beating analysts’ expectations.

Beating the market expectations, Alphabet reported a rise in its net profit for the second quarter of the current financial year. The company reported a net profit of $1.44 per share for the April-June period. Company's long time CFO, Ruth Porat is set to take a new role in the company.

The market was estimating the profit to be at around $1.34 per share. Company's revenue for the quarter stood at $74.6 billion against the estimates of $72.82 billion, reported Reuters citing Refinitiv data.

The company results were fuelled by steady demand for its cloud services and a rebound in advertising. Soon after the announcement of promising results, the company shares jumped by 8% in after-hours of trading, reported Reuters. On the other hand, rival firms like Microsoft were trading on a lower note on the stock market. Meta company's shares rose by 2%.

"Not only did Google deliver fantastic earnings per share, exceeding expectations at a time when investors were questioning its ability to keep up with other tech giants amid the AI frenzy, it also did so by a considerable margin," said Thomas Monteiro, senior analyst at Investing.com. "This strongly indicates that a new growth phase for the giant is likely under way."

Updated: 26 Jul 2023, 07:26 AM IST
