Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Alphalogic Techsys Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 26.6% YOY

Alphalogic Techsys Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 26.6% YOY

Livemint

Alphalogic Techsys Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 106.18% YoY & profit decreased by 26.6% YoY

Alphalogic Techsys Q4 Results Live

Alphalogic Techsys Q4 Results Live : Alphalogic Techsys declared their Q4 results on 22 May, 2024. The topline increased by 106.18% & the profit decreased by 26.6% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 24.5% and the profit decreased by 16.69%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 31.35% q-o-q & increased by 373.19% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 2.8% q-o-q & decreased by 16.89% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 0.25 for Q4 which increased by 56% Y-o-Y.

Alphalogic Techsys has delivered 27.58% return in the last 1 week, 500.94% return in last 6 months and 422.18% YTD return.

Currently the Alphalogic Techsys has a market cap of 1677.57 Cr and 52wk high/low of 346.05 & 27.01 respectively.

Alphalogic Techsys Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue17.7514.26+24.5%8.61+106.18%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.220.31-31.35%0.05+373.19%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.030.03+0.6%0.02+36.84%
Total Operating Expense16.2512.71+27.82%6.8+138.88%
Operating Income1.51.55-2.8%1.81-16.89%
Net Income Before Taxes1.572.04-22.9%1.75-10.04%
Net Income0.971.17-16.69%1.33-26.6%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.250.33-24.24%0.16+56%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹0.97Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹17.75Cr

