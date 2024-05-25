Alphalogic Techsys Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 26.6% YOY

Alphalogic Techsys Q4 Results Live : Alphalogic Techsys declared their Q4 results on 22 May, 2024. The topline increased by 106.18% & the profit decreased by 26.6% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 24.5% and the profit decreased by 16.69%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 31.35% q-o-q & increased by 373.19% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 2.8% q-o-q & decreased by 16.89% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹0.25 for Q4 which increased by 56% Y-o-Y.
Alphalogic Techsys has delivered 27.58% return in the last 1 week, 500.94% return in last 6 months and 422.18% YTD return.
Currently the Alphalogic Techsys has a market cap of ₹1677.57 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹346.05 & ₹27.01 respectively.
Alphalogic Techsys Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|17.75
|14.26
|+24.5%
|8.61
|+106.18%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.22
|0.31
|-31.35%
|0.05
|+373.19%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.03
|0.03
|+0.6%
|0.02
|+36.84%
|Total Operating Expense
|16.25
|12.71
|+27.82%
|6.8
|+138.88%
|Operating Income
|1.5
|1.55
|-2.8%
|1.81
|-16.89%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|1.57
|2.04
|-22.9%
|1.75
|-10.04%
|Net Income
|0.97
|1.17
|-16.69%
|1.33
|-26.6%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.25
|0.33
|-24.24%
|0.16
|+56%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹0.97Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹17.75Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar
You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!