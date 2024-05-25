Alphalogic Techsys Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 26.6% YOY

Alphalogic Techsys Q4 Results Live : Alphalogic Techsys declared their Q4 results on 22 May, 2024. The topline increased by 106.18% & the profit decreased by 26.6% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 24.5% and the profit decreased by 16.69%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 31.35% q-o-q & increased by 373.19% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 2.8% q-o-q & decreased by 16.89% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹0.25 for Q4 which increased by 56% Y-o-Y.

Alphalogic Techsys has delivered 27.58% return in the last 1 week, 500.94% return in last 6 months and 422.18% YTD return.

Currently the Alphalogic Techsys has a market cap of ₹1677.57 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹346.05 & ₹27.01 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Alphalogic Techsys Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 17.75 14.26 +24.5% 8.61 +106.18% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.22 0.31 -31.35% 0.05 +373.19% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.03 0.03 +0.6% 0.02 +36.84% Total Operating Expense 16.25 12.71 +27.82% 6.8 +138.88% Operating Income 1.5 1.55 -2.8% 1.81 -16.89% Net Income Before Taxes 1.57 2.04 -22.9% 1.75 -10.04% Net Income 0.97 1.17 -16.69% 1.33 -26.6% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.25 0.33 -24.24% 0.16 +56%

