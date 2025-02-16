Alpine Housing Development Q3 Results 2025 on 16 Feb, 2025: profit rise by 128% YOY, profit at ₹1.71 crore and revenue at ₹21.52 crore

Alpine Housing Development Q3 Results 2025:Alpine Housing Development declared their Q3 results on 13 Feb, 2025. The topline increased by 80.54% & the profit increased by 128% YoY. Profit at ₹1.71 crore and revenue at ₹21.52 crore.
As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 128.21% and the profit increased by 228.85%. The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 4.55% q-o-q & increased by 18.31% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 186.57% q-o-q & increased by 92% Y-o-Y. The EPS is ₹0.99 for Q3 which increased by 130.23% Y-o-Y.
Alpine Housing Development has delivered 0% return in the last 1 week, -17.38% return in last 6 months and -3.64% YTD return.
Currently the Alpine Housing Development has a market cap of ₹179.28 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹194 & ₹93.8 respectively.
Alpine Housing Development Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|21.52
|9.43
|+128.21%
|11.92
|+80.54%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.84
|0.88
|-4.55%
|0.71
|+18.31%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.27
|0.26
|+3.85%
|0.31
|-12.9%
|Total Operating Expense
|19.6
|8.76
|+123.74%
|10.92
|+79.49%
|Operating Income
|1.92
|0.67
|+186.57%
|1
|+92%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|2.09
|0.65
|+221.54%
|0.88
|+137.5%
|Net Income
|1.71
|0.52
|+228.85%
|0.75
|+128%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.99
|0.3
|+230%
|0.43
|+130.23%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
FAQs
What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?
₹1.71Cr
What is Q3 revenue?
₹21.52Cr