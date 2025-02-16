Alpine Housing Development Q3 Results 2025 on 16 Feb, 2025: profit rise by 128% YOY, profit at ₹1.71 crore and revenue at ₹21.52 crore

Published16 Feb 2025, 02:29 AM IST
Alpine Housing Development Q3 Results 2025 on 16 Feb, 2025

Alpine Housing Development Q3 Results 2025:Alpine Housing Development declared their Q3 results on 13 Feb, 2025. The topline increased by 80.54% & the profit increased by 128% YoY. Profit at 1.71 crore and revenue at 21.52 crore.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 128.21% and the profit increased by 228.85%. The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 4.55% q-o-q & increased by 18.31% Y-o-Y.

Alpine Housing Development Q3 Results

The operating income was up by 186.57% q-o-q & increased by 92% Y-o-Y. The EPS is 0.99 for Q3 which increased by 130.23% Y-o-Y.

Alpine Housing Development has delivered 0% return in the last 1 week, -17.38% return in last 6 months and -3.64% YTD return.

Currently the Alpine Housing Development has a market cap of 179.28 Cr and 52wk high/low of 194 & 93.8 respectively.

Alpine Housing Development Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue21.529.43+128.21%11.92+80.54%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.840.88-4.55%0.71+18.31%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.270.26+3.85%0.31-12.9%
Total Operating Expense19.68.76+123.74%10.92+79.49%
Operating Income1.920.67+186.57%1+92%
Net Income Before Taxes2.090.65+221.54%0.88+137.5%
Net Income1.710.52+228.85%0.75+128%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.990.3+230%0.43+130.23%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

FAQs

What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

₹1.71Cr

What is Q3 revenue?

₹21.52Cr

First Published:16 Feb 2025, 02:29 AM IST
