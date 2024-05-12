Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Alps Industries Q4 Results Live : loss falls by 22.69% YOY

Alps Industries Q4 Results Live : loss falls by 22.69% YOY

Livemint

Alps Industries Q4 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 100% YoY & loss decreased by 22.69% YoY

Alps Industries Q4 Results Live

Alps Industries Q4 Results Live : Alps Industries declared their Q4 results on 09 May, 2024. The topline decreased by 100% & the loss decreased by 22.69% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 0% and the loss decreased by 7.09%.

The operating income was up by 6.5% q-o-q & increased by 94.46% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is -3.57 for Q4, which increased by 22.75% Y-o-Y.

Alps Industries has delivered 3.03% return in the last 1 week, 61.9% return in the last 6 months, and 54.55% YTD return.

Currently, Alps Industries has a market cap of 13.3 Cr and 52wk high/low of 3.75 & 1.65 respectively.

Alps Industries Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue00-0%1.52-100%
Total Operating Expense0.240.25-6.5%5.78-95.91%
Operating Income-0.24-0.25+6.5%-4.26+94.46%
Net Income Before Taxes-13.95-15.02+7.09%-18.05+22.7%
Net Income-13.95-15.02+7.09%-18.05+22.69%
Diluted Normalized EPS-3.57-3.84+7.03%-4.62+22.75%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹-13.95Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹0Cr

