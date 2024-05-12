Alps Industries Q4 Results Live : loss falls by 22.69% YOY

Alps Industries Q4 Results Live : Alps Industries declared their Q4 results on 09 May, 2024. The topline decreased by 100% & the loss decreased by 22.69% YoY.
Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 0% and the loss decreased by 7.09%.
The operating income was up by 6.5% q-o-q & increased by 94.46% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹-3.57 for Q4, which increased by 22.75% Y-o-Y.
Alps Industries has delivered 3.03% return in the last 1 week, 61.9% return in the last 6 months, and 54.55% YTD return.
Currently, Alps Industries has a market cap of ₹13.3 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹3.75 & ₹1.65 respectively.
Alps Industries Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|0
|0
|-0%
|1.52
|-100%
|Total Operating Expense
|0.24
|0.25
|-6.5%
|5.78
|-95.91%
|Operating Income
|-0.24
|-0.25
|+6.5%
|-4.26
|+94.46%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-13.95
|-15.02
|+7.09%
|-18.05
|+22.7%
|Net Income
|-13.95
|-15.02
|+7.09%
|-18.05
|+22.69%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-3.57
|-3.84
|+7.03%
|-4.62
|+22.75%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹-13.95Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹0Cr
