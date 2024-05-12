Alps Industries Q4 Results Live : loss falls by 22.69% YOY

Alps Industries Q4 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 100% YoY & loss decreased by 22.69% YoY

Alps Industries Q4 Results Live : Alps Industries declared their Q4 results on 09 May, 2024. The topline decreased by 100% & the loss decreased by 22.69% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 0% and the loss decreased by 7.09%.

The operating income was up by 6.5% q-o-q & increased by 94.46% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹-3.57 for Q4, which increased by 22.75% Y-o-Y.

Alps Industries has delivered 3.03% return in the last 1 week, 61.9% return in the last 6 months, and 54.55% YTD return.

Currently, Alps Industries has a market cap of ₹13.3 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹3.75 & ₹1.65 respectively.

Alps Industries Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 0 0 -0% 1.52 -100% Total Operating Expense 0.24 0.25 -6.5% 5.78 -95.91% Operating Income -0.24 -0.25 +6.5% -4.26 +94.46% Net Income Before Taxes -13.95 -15.02 +7.09% -18.05 +22.7% Net Income -13.95 -15.02 +7.09% -18.05 +22.69% Diluted Normalized EPS -3.57 -3.84 +7.03% -4.62 +22.75%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹-13.95Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹0Cr

