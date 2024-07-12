AMAL Q1 results : profit at ₹0.45Cr, Revenue increased by 22% YoY

AMAL Q1 Results Live : AMAL declared their Q1 results on 11 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 22% & the profit came at ₹0.45cr. It is noteworthy that AMAL had declared a loss of ₹2.65cr in the previous fiscal year same period. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 3.32%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 2.11% q-o-q & decreased by 15.22% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 54.61% q-o-q & increased by 137.86% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹0.36 for Q1 which increased by 116.82% Y-o-Y.
AMAL has delivered -3.83% return in the last 1 week, -2.84% return in the last 6 months and 7.31% YTD return.
Currently, AMAL has a market cap of ₹457.36 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹488.8 & ₹254.5 respectively.
AMAL Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|20.51
|21.21
|-3.32%
|16.81
|+22%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|1.92
|1.97
|-2.11%
|2.27
|-15.22%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|2.29
|2.23
|+2.74%
|2.21
|+3.58%
|Total Operating Expense
|19.7
|19.44
|+1.34%
|18.93
|+4.11%
|Operating Income
|0.8
|1.77
|-54.61%
|-2.12
|+137.86%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|0.16
|0.98
|-83.95%
|-3.06
|+105.16%
|Net Income
|0.45
|0.37
|+19.57%
|-2.65
|+116.86%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.36
|0.3
|+20%
|-2.14
|+116.82%