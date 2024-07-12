AMAL Q1 results : profit at ₹0.45Cr, Revenue increased by 22% YoY

AMAL Q1 Results Live : AMAL declared their Q1 results on 11 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 22% & the profit came at ₹0.45cr. It is noteworthy that AMAL had declared a loss of ₹2.65cr in the previous fiscal year same period. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 3.32%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 2.11% q-o-q & decreased by 15.22% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 54.61% q-o-q & increased by 137.86% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹0.36 for Q1 which increased by 116.82% Y-o-Y.

AMAL has delivered -3.83% return in the last 1 week, -2.84% return in the last 6 months and 7.31% YTD return.

Currently, AMAL has a market cap of ₹457.36 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹488.8 & ₹254.5 respectively.

AMAL Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 20.51 21.21 -3.32% 16.81 +22% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 1.92 1.97 -2.11% 2.27 -15.22% Depreciation/ Amortization 2.29 2.23 +2.74% 2.21 +3.58% Total Operating Expense 19.7 19.44 +1.34% 18.93 +4.11% Operating Income 0.8 1.77 -54.61% -2.12 +137.86% Net Income Before Taxes 0.16 0.98 -83.95% -3.06 +105.16% Net Income 0.45 0.37 +19.57% -2.65 +116.86% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.36 0.3 +20% -2.14 +116.82%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹0.45Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹20.51Cr

