Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  AMAL Q1 results : profit at 0.45Cr, Revenue increased by 22% YoY

Livemint

AMAL Q1 Results Live : AMAL declared their Q1 results on 11 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 22% & the profit came at 0.45cr. It is noteworthy that AMAL had declared a loss of 2.65cr in the previous fiscal year same period. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 3.32%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 2.11% q-o-q & decreased by 15.22% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 54.61% q-o-q & increased by 137.86% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 0.36 for Q1 which increased by 116.82% Y-o-Y.

AMAL has delivered -3.83% return in the last 1 week, -2.84% return in the last 6 months and 7.31% YTD return.

Currently, AMAL has a market cap of 457.36 Cr and 52wk high/low of 488.8 & 254.5 respectively.

AMAL Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue20.5121.21-3.32%16.81+22%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total1.921.97-2.11%2.27-15.22%
Depreciation/ Amortization2.292.23+2.74%2.21+3.58%
Total Operating Expense19.719.44+1.34%18.93+4.11%
Operating Income0.81.77-54.61%-2.12+137.86%
Net Income Before Taxes0.160.98-83.95%-3.06+105.16%
Net Income0.450.37+19.57%-2.65+116.86%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.360.3+20%-2.14+116.82%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹0.45Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹20.51Cr

