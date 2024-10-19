AMAL Q2 Results Live: Profit Rise by 222.31% YOY

AMAL Q2 Results Live : AMAL declared their Q2 results on 18 Oct, 2024, showcasing impressive growth metrics. The company's topline surged by 35.38% year-over-year, while profit skyrocketed by an astonishing 222.31%. This growth reflects AMAL's robust performance in a competitive market.
In comparison to the previous quarter, AMAL's revenue experienced a remarkable growth of 46.59%, and profit soared by an impressive 1137.36%. These figures indicate a significant operational improvement and effective management strategies.
The company's Selling, General & Administrative expenses saw a substantial decline of 63.89% quarter-over-quarter, although there was a year-over-year increase of 15.26%. This decline in expenses may have contributed to the enhanced profit margins.
Operating income demonstrated a dramatic increase, up by 778.15% from the previous quarter and 140.28% year-over-year. This impressive rise highlights the operational efficiency and strategic initiatives taken by AMAL.
Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹4.47, marking an increase of 221.58% year-over-year. This growth in EPS is a positive indicator for investors, showcasing the company's profitability.
In the last week, AMAL delivered a return of 6.66%, while it faced a -9.75% return over the last six months. However, the year-to-date return stands at a modest 2.71%, reflecting mixed performance in the market.
Currently, AMAL holds a market capitalization of ₹437.76 Crore, with a 52-week high of ₹488.8 and a low of ₹295.5. These figures indicate a volatile trading environment but also reflect the potential for growth and recovery.
AMAL Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|30.06
|20.51
|+46.59%
|22.2
|+35.38%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.69
|1.92
|-63.89%
|0.6
|+15.26%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|2.3
|2.29
|+0.39%
|2.28
|+0.87%
|Total Operating Expense
|23.02
|19.7
|+16.82%
|19.27
|+19.43%
|Operating Income
|7.04
|0.8
|+778.15%
|2.93
|+140.28%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|6.22
|0.16
|+3842.37%
|1.97
|+215.51%
|Net Income
|5.53
|0.45
|+1137.36%
|1.71
|+222.31%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|4.47
|0.36
|+1141.67%
|1.39
|+221.58%
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess