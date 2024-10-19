AMAL Q2 Results Live: Profit Rise by 222.31% YOY

AMAL Q2 Results Live : AMAL declared their Q2 results on 18 Oct, 2024, showcasing impressive growth metrics. The company's topline surged by 35.38% year-over-year, while profit skyrocketed by an astonishing 222.31%. This growth reflects AMAL's robust performance in a competitive market.

In comparison to the previous quarter, AMAL's revenue experienced a remarkable growth of 46.59%, and profit soared by an impressive 1137.36%. These figures indicate a significant operational improvement and effective management strategies.

The company's Selling, General & Administrative expenses saw a substantial decline of 63.89% quarter-over-quarter, although there was a year-over-year increase of 15.26%. This decline in expenses may have contributed to the enhanced profit margins.

Operating income demonstrated a dramatic increase, up by 778.15% from the previous quarter and 140.28% year-over-year. This impressive rise highlights the operational efficiency and strategic initiatives taken by AMAL.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹4.47, marking an increase of 221.58% year-over-year. This growth in EPS is a positive indicator for investors, showcasing the company's profitability.

In the last week, AMAL delivered a return of 6.66%, while it faced a -9.75% return over the last six months. However, the year-to-date return stands at a modest 2.71%, reflecting mixed performance in the market.

Currently, AMAL holds a market capitalization of ₹437.76 Crore, with a 52-week high of ₹488.8 and a low of ₹295.5. These figures indicate a volatile trading environment but also reflect the potential for growth and recovery.

AMAL Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 30.06 20.51 +46.59% 22.2 +35.38% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.69 1.92 -63.89% 0.6 +15.26% Depreciation/ Amortization 2.3 2.29 +0.39% 2.28 +0.87% Total Operating Expense 23.02 19.7 +16.82% 19.27 +19.43% Operating Income 7.04 0.8 +778.15% 2.93 +140.28% Net Income Before Taxes 6.22 0.16 +3842.37% 1.97 +215.51% Net Income 5.53 0.45 +1137.36% 1.71 +222.31% Diluted Normalized EPS 4.47 0.36 +1141.67% 1.39 +221.58%