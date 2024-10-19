Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  AMAL Q2 Results Live: Profit Rise by 222.31% YOY

AMAL Q2 Results Live: Profit Rise by 222.31% YOY

Livemint

AMAL Q2 Results Live: Revenue increased by 35.38% YoY & profit increased by 222.31% YoY

AMAL Q2 Results Live

AMAL Q2 Results Live : AMAL declared their Q2 results on 18 Oct, 2024, showcasing impressive growth metrics. The company's topline surged by 35.38% year-over-year, while profit skyrocketed by an astonishing 222.31%. This growth reflects AMAL's robust performance in a competitive market.

In comparison to the previous quarter, AMAL's revenue experienced a remarkable growth of 46.59%, and profit soared by an impressive 1137.36%. These figures indicate a significant operational improvement and effective management strategies.

The company's Selling, General & Administrative expenses saw a substantial decline of 63.89% quarter-over-quarter, although there was a year-over-year increase of 15.26%. This decline in expenses may have contributed to the enhanced profit margins.

Operating income demonstrated a dramatic increase, up by 778.15% from the previous quarter and 140.28% year-over-year. This impressive rise highlights the operational efficiency and strategic initiatives taken by AMAL.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at 4.47, marking an increase of 221.58% year-over-year. This growth in EPS is a positive indicator for investors, showcasing the company's profitability.

In the last week, AMAL delivered a return of 6.66%, while it faced a -9.75% return over the last six months. However, the year-to-date return stands at a modest 2.71%, reflecting mixed performance in the market.

Currently, AMAL holds a market capitalization of 437.76 Crore, with a 52-week high of 488.8 and a low of 295.5. These figures indicate a volatile trading environment but also reflect the potential for growth and recovery.

AMAL Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue30.0620.51+46.59%22.2+35.38%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.691.92-63.89%0.6+15.26%
Depreciation/ Amortization2.32.29+0.39%2.28+0.87%
Total Operating Expense23.0219.7+16.82%19.27+19.43%
Operating Income7.040.8+778.15%2.93+140.28%
Net Income Before Taxes6.220.16+3842.37%1.97+215.51%
Net Income5.530.45+1137.36%1.71+222.31%
Diluted Normalized EPS4.470.36+1141.67%1.39+221.58%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹5.53Cr

Question : What is Q2 revenue?

Ans : ₹30.06Cr

