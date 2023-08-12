Amara Raja Batteries Q1 Results: Amara Raja Batteries released its April-June quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q1FY24) on August 12, reporting a rise of 46 per cent in net profit at ₹192.14 crore, compared to ₹132 crore in the corresponding period last year. The battery manufacturer's revenue from operations during the first quarter of current fiscal stood at ₹2,795.51 crore, registering a growth of 14 per cent, compared to ₹2,620.53 crore in the year-ago period.
