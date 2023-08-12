Hello User
Amara Raja Batteries Q1 Results: Net profit rises 46% to 192 crore, revenue up 14% YoY

Amara Raja Batteries Q1 Results: Net profit rises 46% to 192 crore, revenue up 14% YoY

1 min read 12 Aug 2023, 09:52 PM IST Livemint

  Amara Raja Batteries Q1 Results: The battery manufacturer's revenue from operations during the first quarter of current fiscal stood at 2,795.51 crore, registering a growth of 14 per cent, compared to 2,620.53 crore in the year-ago period.

Amara Raja Batteries reported a net profit of 192 crore in June quarter

Amara Raja Batteries Q1 Results: Amara Raja Batteries released its April-June quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q1FY24) on August 12, reporting a rise of 46 per cent in net profit at 192.14 crore, compared to 132 crore in the corresponding period last year. The battery manufacturer's revenue from operations during the first quarter of current fiscal stood at 2,795.51 crore, registering a growth of 14 per cent, compared to 2,620.53 crore in the year-ago period.

This copy is being updated

Updated: 12 Aug 2023, 09:52 PM IST
