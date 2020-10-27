Home >Companies >Company Results >Amara Raja Batteries Q2 net profit rises 8% to 201 cr
Amara Raja Batteries Q2 net profit rises 8% to 201 cr

1 min read . Updated: 27 Oct 2020, 03:56 PM IST Edited By J. Jagannath

Amara Raja Batteries, which makes automotive and industrial batteries, on Tuesday reported 8% increase in net profit for the quarter ending 30 September, 2020 at 201 crore. The company reported net profit of 219 crore in the year-ago period.

Revenue from operations rose 14% to 1,936 crore in Q2FY21 as against 1,695 crore Q2FY20.

On Tuesday, the company's scrip on BSE closed 4% higher at 789.10.

