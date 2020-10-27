Amara Raja Batteries Q2 net profit rises 8% to 201 cr

Amara Raja Batteries Q2 net profit rises 8% to ₹201 cr1 min read . 03:56 PM IST
Revenue from operations rose 14% to ₹1,936 crore in Q2FY21
Amara Raja Batteries, which makes automotive and industrial batteries, on Tuesday reported 8% increase in net profit for the quarter ending 30 September, 2020 at ₹201 crore. The company reported net profit of ₹219 crore in the year-ago period.
Revenue from operations rose 14% to ₹1,936 crore in Q2FY21 as against ₹1,695 crore Q2FY20.
On Tuesday, the company's scrip on BSE closed 4% higher at ₹789.10.
