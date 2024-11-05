Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 4.1% YOY

Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Q2 Results Live : Amara Raja Energy & Mobility declared their Q2 results on 04 November 2024, reporting a topline increase of 9.85% year-over-year (YoY) while profit rose by 4.1% YoY. However, compared to the previous quarter, revenue saw a slight decline of 0.38%, and profit decreased by 5.42%.

The company's selling, general and administrative expenses rose by 3.4% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) and surged 22.87% YoY, indicating higher operational costs. Additionally, the operating income was down by 2.97% q-o-q but showed a healthy increase of 6.43% YoY, reflecting improved operational efficiency over the longer term.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹12.87, representing a decrease of 2.87% YoY, which may raise concerns among investors about the company's short-term profitability despite the annual growth.

In terms of stock performance, Amara Raja Energy & Mobility has shown resilience with a 4% return over the last week, a remarkable 22.47% return over the past six months, and an impressive 68.41% return year-to-date (YTD).

The current market capitalization of Amara Raja Energy & Mobility is ₹25,152.26 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1,775.95 and a low of ₹622, reflecting significant volatility in the stock's performance.

As of 05 November 2024, out of 14 analysts covering the company, ratings are mixed: 2 analysts have given a Strong Sell rating, 2 analysts have rated it as Sell, 4 have a Hold rating, 5 analysts have rated it as Buy, and 1 analyst has given a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation as of this date is to Hold.

Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 3250.73 3263.05 -0.38% 2959.34 +9.85% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 208.43 201.58 +3.4% 169.63 +22.87% Depreciation/ Amortization 127.47 122.6 +3.97% 115.7 +10.17% Total Operating Expense 2945.52 2948.49 -0.1% 2672.57 +10.21% Operating Income 305.21 314.56 -2.97% 286.77 +6.43% Net Income Before Taxes 317.07 334.71 -5.27% 309.8 +2.35% Net Income 235.61 249.12 -5.42% 226.32 +4.1% Diluted Normalized EPS 12.87 13.61 -5.44% 13.25 -2.87%