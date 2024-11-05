Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 4.1% YOY

Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Q2 Results Live: Revenue increased by 9.85% YoY & profit increased by 4.1% YoY.

Published5 Nov 2024, 11:58 AM IST
Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Q2 Results Live
Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Q2 Results Live

Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Q2 Results Live : Amara Raja Energy & Mobility declared their Q2 results on 04 November 2024, reporting a topline increase of 9.85% year-over-year (YoY) while profit rose by 4.1% YoY. However, compared to the previous quarter, revenue saw a slight decline of 0.38%, and profit decreased by 5.42%.

The company's selling, general and administrative expenses rose by 3.4% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) and surged 22.87% YoY, indicating higher operational costs. Additionally, the operating income was down by 2.97% q-o-q but showed a healthy increase of 6.43% YoY, reflecting improved operational efficiency over the longer term.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at 12.87, representing a decrease of 2.87% YoY, which may raise concerns among investors about the company's short-term profitability despite the annual growth.

In terms of stock performance, Amara Raja Energy & Mobility has shown resilience with a 4% return over the last week, a remarkable 22.47% return over the past six months, and an impressive 68.41% return year-to-date (YTD).

The current market capitalization of Amara Raja Energy & Mobility is 25,152.26 crore, with a 52-week high of 1,775.95 and a low of 622, reflecting significant volatility in the stock's performance.

As of 05 November 2024, out of 14 analysts covering the company, ratings are mixed: 2 analysts have given a Strong Sell rating, 2 analysts have rated it as Sell, 4 have a Hold rating, 5 analysts have rated it as Buy, and 1 analyst has given a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation as of this date is to Hold.

Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue3250.733263.05-0.38%2959.34+9.85%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total208.43201.58+3.4%169.63+22.87%
Depreciation/ Amortization127.47122.6+3.97%115.7+10.17%
Total Operating Expense2945.522948.49-0.1%2672.57+10.21%
Operating Income305.21314.56-2.97%286.77+6.43%
Net Income Before Taxes317.07334.71-5.27%309.8+2.35%
Net Income235.61249.12-5.42%226.32+4.1%
Diluted Normalized EPS12.8713.61-5.44%13.25-2.87%
