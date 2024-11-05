Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 4.1% YOY

Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Q2 Results Live : Amara Raja Energy & Mobility declared their Q2 results on 04 November 2024, reporting a topline increase of 9.85% year-over-year (YoY) while profit rose by 4.1% YoY. However, compared to the previous quarter, revenue saw a slight decline of 0.38%, and profit decreased by 5.42%.
The company's selling, general and administrative expenses rose by 3.4% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) and surged 22.87% YoY, indicating higher operational costs. Additionally, the operating income was down by 2.97% q-o-q but showed a healthy increase of 6.43% YoY, reflecting improved operational efficiency over the longer term.
Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹12.87, representing a decrease of 2.87% YoY, which may raise concerns among investors about the company's short-term profitability despite the annual growth.
In terms of stock performance, Amara Raja Energy & Mobility has shown resilience with a 4% return over the last week, a remarkable 22.47% return over the past six months, and an impressive 68.41% return year-to-date (YTD).
The current market capitalization of Amara Raja Energy & Mobility is ₹25,152.26 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1,775.95 and a low of ₹622, reflecting significant volatility in the stock's performance.
As of 05 November 2024, out of 14 analysts covering the company, ratings are mixed: 2 analysts have given a Strong Sell rating, 2 analysts have rated it as Sell, 4 have a Hold rating, 5 analysts have rated it as Buy, and 1 analyst has given a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation as of this date is to Hold.
Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|3250.73
|3263.05
|-0.38%
|2959.34
|+9.85%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|208.43
|201.58
|+3.4%
|169.63
|+22.87%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|127.47
|122.6
|+3.97%
|115.7
|+10.17%
|Total Operating Expense
|2945.52
|2948.49
|-0.1%
|2672.57
|+10.21%
|Operating Income
|305.21
|314.56
|-2.97%
|286.77
|+6.43%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|317.07
|334.71
|-5.27%
|309.8
|+2.35%
|Net Income
|235.61
|249.12
|-5.42%
|226.32
|+4.1%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|12.87
|13.61
|-5.44%
|13.25
|-2.87%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹235.61Cr
Question : What is Q2 revenue?
Ans : ₹3250.73Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar