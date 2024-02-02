Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 14.81% YOY

Amara Raja Energy & Mobility declared their Q3 FY24 results on 31 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 15.4% & the profit increased by 14.81% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 2.86% and the profit increased by 12.56%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 4.18% q-o-q & increased by 10.04% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 9.54% q-o-q & increased by 12.15% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹14.91 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 14.78% Y-o-Y.
Amara Raja Energy & Mobility has delivered 12.53% return in the last 1 week, 40.09% return in last 6 months and 8.95% YTD return.
Currently the Amara Raja Energy & Mobility has a market cap of ₹15186.09 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹900 & ₹546 respectively.
As of 02 Feb, 2024 out of 13 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Sell rating, 6 analysts have given Hold rating, 4 analysts have given Buy rating &1 analyst has given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 02 Feb, 2024 was to Hold.
Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|3043.92
|2959.34
|+2.86%
|2637.76
|+15.4%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|176.72
|169.63
|+4.18%
|160.59
|+10.04%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|116.43
|115.7
|+0.63%
|114.52
|+1.67%
|Total Operating Expense
|2729.8
|2672.57
|+2.14%
|2357.68
|+15.78%
|Operating Income
|314.12
|286.77
|+9.54%
|280.08
|+12.15%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|332.3
|309.8
|+7.26%
|300.76
|+10.49%
|Net Income
|254.75
|226.32
|+12.56%
|221.88
|+14.81%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|14.91
|13.25
|+12.53%
|12.99
|+14.78%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹254.75Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹3043.92Cr
