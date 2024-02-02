Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 14.81% YOY

Livemint

Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Q3 FY24 Results Live

Amara Raja Energy & Mobility declared their Q3 FY24 results on 31 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 15.4% & the profit increased by 14.81% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 2.86% and the profit increased by 12.56%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 4.18% q-o-q & increased by 10.04% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 9.54% q-o-q & increased by 12.15% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 14.91 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 14.78% Y-o-Y.

Amara Raja Energy & Mobility has delivered 12.53% return in the last 1 week, 40.09% return in last 6 months and 8.95% YTD return.

Currently the Amara Raja Energy & Mobility has a market cap of 15186.09 Cr and 52wk high/low of 900 & 546 respectively.

As of 02 Feb, 2024 out of 13 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Sell rating, 6 analysts have given Hold rating, 4 analysts have given Buy rating &1 analyst has given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 02 Feb, 2024 was to Hold.

Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue3043.922959.34+2.86%2637.76+15.4%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total176.72169.63+4.18%160.59+10.04%
Depreciation/ Amortization116.43115.7+0.63%114.52+1.67%
Total Operating Expense2729.82672.57+2.14%2357.68+15.78%
Operating Income314.12286.77+9.54%280.08+12.15%
Net Income Before Taxes332.3309.8+7.26%300.76+10.49%
Net Income254.75226.32+12.56%221.88+14.81%
Diluted Normalized EPS14.9113.25+12.53%12.99+14.78%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹254.75Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹3043.92Cr

