Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 14.81% YOY

Amara Raja Energy & Mobility declared their Q3 FY24 results on 31 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 15.4% & the profit increased by 14.81% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 2.86% and the profit increased by 12.56%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 4.18% q-o-q & increased by 10.04% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 9.54% q-o-q & increased by 12.15% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹14.91 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 14.78% Y-o-Y.

Amara Raja Energy & Mobility has delivered 12.53% return in the last 1 week, 40.09% return in last 6 months and 8.95% YTD return.

Currently the Amara Raja Energy & Mobility has a market cap of ₹15186.09 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹900 & ₹546 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of 02 Feb, 2024 out of 13 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Sell rating, 6 analysts have given Hold rating, 4 analysts have given Buy rating &1 analyst has given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 02 Feb, 2024 was to Hold.

Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 3043.92 2959.34 +2.86% 2637.76 +15.4% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 176.72 169.63 +4.18% 160.59 +10.04% Depreciation/ Amortization 116.43 115.7 +0.63% 114.52 +1.67% Total Operating Expense 2729.8 2672.57 +2.14% 2357.68 +15.78% Operating Income 314.12 286.77 +9.54% 280.08 +12.15% Net Income Before Taxes 332.3 309.8 +7.26% 300.76 +10.49% Net Income 254.75 226.32 +12.56% 221.88 +14.81% Diluted Normalized EPS 14.91 13.25 +12.53% 12.99 +14.78%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹254.75Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹3043.92Cr

