Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 64.81% YOY

Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Q4 Results Live : Amara Raja Energy & Mobility declared their Q4 results on 28 May, 2024. The topline increased by 19.69% & the profit increased by 64.81% YoY. However, as compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 4.47% and the profit decreased by 9.8%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 0.54% q-o-q & increased by 19.83% Y-o-Y. The operating income was down by 8.65% q-o-q & increased by 63.75% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹12.55 for Q4 which increased by 23.41% Y-o-Y. Amara Raja Energy & Mobility has delivered 7.88% return in the last 1 week, 78.11% return in the last 6 months, and 52.9% YTD return.
Currently, Amara Raja Energy & Mobility has a market cap of ₹22835.16 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1277.5 & ₹596.3 respectively. As of 29 May, 2024, out of 12 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 4 analysts have given Hold rating, 5 analysts have given Buy rating, and 1 analyst has given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 29 May, 2024, was to Hold.
Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|2907.86
|3043.92
|-4.47%
|2429.44
|+19.69%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|175.76
|176.72
|-0.54%
|146.67
|+19.83%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|123.36
|116.43
|+5.95%
|114.45
|+7.79%
|Total Operating Expense
|2620.9
|2729.8
|-3.99%
|2254.2
|+16.27%
|Operating Income
|286.96
|314.12
|-8.65%
|175.24
|+63.75%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|309.39
|332.3
|-6.89%
|193.57
|+59.83%
|Net Income
|229.78
|254.75
|-9.8%
|139.42
|+64.81%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|12.55
|14.91
|-15.83%
|10.17
|+23.41%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹229.78Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹2907.86Cr
