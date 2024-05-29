Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 64.81% YOY

Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Q4 Results Live : Amara Raja Energy & Mobility declared their Q4 results on 28 May, 2024. The topline increased by 19.69% & the profit increased by 64.81% YoY. However, as compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 4.47% and the profit decreased by 9.8%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 0.54% q-o-q & increased by 19.83% Y-o-Y. The operating income was down by 8.65% q-o-q & increased by 63.75% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹12.55 for Q4 which increased by 23.41% Y-o-Y. Amara Raja Energy & Mobility has delivered 7.88% return in the last 1 week, 78.11% return in the last 6 months, and 52.9% YTD return. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, Amara Raja Energy & Mobility has a market cap of ₹22835.16 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1277.5 & ₹596.3 respectively. As of 29 May, 2024, out of 12 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 4 analysts have given Hold rating, 5 analysts have given Buy rating, and 1 analyst has given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 29 May, 2024, was to Hold.

Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 2907.86 3043.92 -4.47% 2429.44 +19.69% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 175.76 176.72 -0.54% 146.67 +19.83% Depreciation/ Amortization 123.36 116.43 +5.95% 114.45 +7.79% Total Operating Expense 2620.9 2729.8 -3.99% 2254.2 +16.27% Operating Income 286.96 314.12 -8.65% 175.24 +63.75% Net Income Before Taxes 309.39 332.3 -6.89% 193.57 +59.83% Net Income 229.78 254.75 -9.8% 139.42 +64.81% Diluted Normalized EPS 12.55 14.91 -15.83% 10.17 +23.41%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹229.78Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹2907.86Cr

