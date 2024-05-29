Hello User
Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 64.81% YOY

Livemint

Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 19.69% YoY & profit increased by 64.81% YoY

Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Q4 Results Live

Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Q4 Results Live : Amara Raja Energy & Mobility declared their Q4 results on 28 May, 2024. The topline increased by 19.69% & the profit increased by 64.81% YoY. However, as compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 4.47% and the profit decreased by 9.8%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 0.54% q-o-q & increased by 19.83% Y-o-Y. The operating income was down by 8.65% q-o-q & increased by 63.75% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 12.55 for Q4 which increased by 23.41% Y-o-Y. Amara Raja Energy & Mobility has delivered 7.88% return in the last 1 week, 78.11% return in the last 6 months, and 52.9% YTD return.

Currently, Amara Raja Energy & Mobility has a market cap of 22835.16 Cr and 52wk high/low of 1277.5 & 596.3 respectively. As of 29 May, 2024, out of 12 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 4 analysts have given Hold rating, 5 analysts have given Buy rating, and 1 analyst has given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 29 May, 2024, was to Hold.

Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue2907.863043.92-4.47%2429.44+19.69%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total175.76176.72-0.54%146.67+19.83%
Depreciation/ Amortization123.36116.43+5.95%114.45+7.79%
Total Operating Expense2620.92729.8-3.99%2254.2+16.27%
Operating Income286.96314.12-8.65%175.24+63.75%
Net Income Before Taxes309.39332.3-6.89%193.57+59.83%
Net Income229.78254.75-9.8%139.42+64.81%
Diluted Normalized EPS12.5514.91-15.83%10.17+23.41%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹229.78Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹2907.86Cr

