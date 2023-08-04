Amazon Q2 earnings 2023: Company beats Wall Street's estimates, revenue grows 11%3 min read 04 Aug 2023, 07:37 AM IST
Amazon Q2 earnings 2023: Amazon beats sales and profit expectations, with shares surging 9% and its market value increasing by $120 billion.Amazon's revenue grew 11% to $134.4 billion in Q2, with its cloud division reporting a 12% increase in sales
Amazon Q2 earnings 2023: Amazon.com Inc on Thursday reported sales growth and profit that beat Wall Street's expectations as the company delivered goods faster and more cheaply to shoppers while recent cloud-computing headwinds began to subside.
