Amazon sees strong consumer demand as shares rise 13%

Even though, Amazon had more products in its stock than it had before the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, Chief Financial Officer Olsavsky told reporters on a conference call. According to the company's press statement, it has doubled the number of items it could deliver just a day after purchase, marking on a long-term commitment. The release stated that Amazon's July marketing event 'Prime Day' was the biggest ever by unit sales.

