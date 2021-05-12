Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >Company Results >Amazon’s tax victory could raise its bills

Amazon’s tax victory could raise its bills

Premium
AFP
2 min read . 10:18 PM IST ROCHELLE TOPLENSKY, The Wall Street Journal

  • Annulment of EU’s decision to levy €250 million in back taxes will likely add fuel to crackdown on tax avoidance

U.S. tech giants face an awkward reality with their recent tax victories in Europe: The less they end up owing for past profits, the more they may be taxed on future ones.

On Wednesday, the European General Court annulled a 2017 decision that ordered U.S. e-commerce giant Amazon.com to pay €250 million, equivalent to about $304 million, in additional taxes to Luxembourg. Last July the court similarly overturned Apple’s €13 billion bill for Irish back taxes on years’ worth of international earnings.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in
MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!