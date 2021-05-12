Amazon’s tax victory could raise its bills
- Annulment of EU’s decision to levy €250 million in back taxes will likely add fuel to crackdown on tax avoidance
U.S. tech giants face an awkward reality with their recent tax victories in Europe: The less they end up owing for past profits, the more they may be taxed on future ones.
On Wednesday, the European General Court annulled a 2017 decision that ordered U.S. e-commerce giant Amazon.com to pay €250 million, equivalent to about $304 million, in additional taxes to Luxembourg. Last July the court similarly overturned Apple’s €13 billion bill for Irish back taxes on years’ worth of international earnings.
