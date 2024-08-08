Amba Enterprises Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 49% YOY

Amba Enterprises Q1 Results Live : Amba Enterprises declared their Q1 results on 06 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 8.34% & the profit increased by 49% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 10.67% and the profit increased by 3.24%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 3.35% q-o-q & increased by 2.68% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 15.35% q-o-q & increased by 46.89% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹1.39 for Q1 which increased by 49.46% Y-o-Y.

Amba Enterprises has delivered -10.4% return in the last 1 week, 57.15% return in the last 6 months and 69.13% YTD return.

Currently, Amba Enterprises has a market cap of ₹271.19 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹264.5 & ₹77.7 respectively.

Amba Enterprises Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 85.83 77.55 +10.67% 79.22 +8.34% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.54 0.55 -3.35% 0.52 +2.68% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.15 0.15 -4.55% 0.15 -3.99% Total Operating Expense 83.27 75.34 +10.53% 77.48 +7.47% Operating Income 2.56 2.22 +15.35% 1.74 +46.89% Net Income Before Taxes 2.5 2.49 +0.26% 1.71 +46.05% Net Income 1.76 1.7 +3.24% 1.18 +49% Diluted Normalized EPS 1.39 1.35 +2.96% 0.93 +49.46%