Amba Enterprises Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 49% YOY

Livemint
Published8 Aug 2024, 11:28 AM IST
Amba Enterprises Q1 Results Live : Amba Enterprises declared their Q1 results on 06 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 8.34% & the profit increased by 49% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 10.67% and the profit increased by 3.24%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 3.35% q-o-q & increased by 2.68% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 15.35% q-o-q & increased by 46.89% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 1.39 for Q1 which increased by 49.46% Y-o-Y.

Amba Enterprises has delivered -10.4% return in the last 1 week, 57.15% return in the last 6 months and 69.13% YTD return.

Currently, Amba Enterprises has a market cap of 271.19 Cr and 52wk high/low of 264.5 & 77.7 respectively.

Amba Enterprises Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue85.8377.55+10.67%79.22+8.34%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.540.55-3.35%0.52+2.68%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.150.15-4.55%0.15-3.99%
Total Operating Expense83.2775.34+10.53%77.48+7.47%
Operating Income2.562.22+15.35%1.74+46.89%
Net Income Before Taxes2.52.49+0.26%1.71+46.05%
Net Income1.761.7+3.24%1.18+49%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.391.35+2.96%0.93+49.46%
FAQs
₹1.76Cr
₹85.83Cr
First Published:8 Aug 2024, 11:28 AM IST
