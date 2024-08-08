Amba Enterprises Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 49% YOY

Amba Enterprises Q1 Results Live : Amba Enterprises declared their Q1 results on 06 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 8.34% & the profit increased by 49% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 10.67% and the profit increased by 3.24%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 3.35% q-o-q & increased by 2.68% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 15.35% q-o-q & increased by 46.89% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹1.39 for Q1 which increased by 49.46% Y-o-Y.
Amba Enterprises has delivered -10.4% return in the last 1 week, 57.15% return in the last 6 months and 69.13% YTD return.
Currently, Amba Enterprises has a market cap of ₹271.19 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹264.5 & ₹77.7 respectively.
Amba Enterprises Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|85.83
|77.55
|+10.67%
|79.22
|+8.34%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.54
|0.55
|-3.35%
|0.52
|+2.68%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.15
|0.15
|-4.55%
|0.15
|-3.99%
|Total Operating Expense
|83.27
|75.34
|+10.53%
|77.48
|+7.47%
|Operating Income
|2.56
|2.22
|+15.35%
|1.74
|+46.89%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|2.5
|2.49
|+0.26%
|1.71
|+46.05%
|Net Income
|1.76
|1.7
|+3.24%
|1.18
|+49%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|1.39
|1.35
|+2.96%
|0.93
|+49.46%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹1.76Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹85.83Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar