Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Amba Enterprises Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 51.11% YoY

Amba Enterprises Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 51.11% YoY

Livemint

Amba Enterprises Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue Increased by 27.23% YoY & Profit Decreased by 51.11% YoY

Amba Enterprises Q3 FY24 Results Live

Amba Enterprises declared their Q3 FY24 results on 05 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 27.23% & the profit decreased by 51.11% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 4.81% and the profit decreased by 76.55%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 31.57% q-o-q & increased by 7.55% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 76.81% q-o-q & decreased by 53.86% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 0.36 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 51.35% Y-o-Y.

Amba Enterprises has delivered -23.97% return in the last 1 week, 32.75% return in the last 6 months, and -6.83% YTD return.

Currently, Amba Enterprises has a market cap of 149.39 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 167 & 40.4 respectively.

Participate Daily & get a chance to win an iPhone 15 and smartwatches

Answer today's question below!

Play Now

Amba Enterprises Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue61.1464.22-4.81%48.05+27.23%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.680.52+31.57%0.63+7.55%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.150.15-0.59%0.15+1.19%
Total Operating Expense60.5761.76-1.94%46.81+29.37%
Operating Income0.572.46-76.81%1.24-53.86%
Net Income Before Taxes0.582.61-77.84%1.36-57.54%
Net Income0.461.94-76.55%0.93-51.11%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.361.53-76.47%0.74-51.35%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹0.46Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹61.14Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.