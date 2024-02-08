Amba Enterprises Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 51.11% YoY

Amba Enterprises declared their Q3 FY24 results on 05 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 27.23% & the profit decreased by 51.11% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 4.81% and the profit decreased by 76.55%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 31.57% q-o-q & increased by 7.55% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 76.81% q-o-q & decreased by 53.86% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹0.36 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 51.35% Y-o-Y.

Amba Enterprises has delivered -23.97% return in the last 1 week, 32.75% return in the last 6 months, and -6.83% YTD return.

Currently, Amba Enterprises has a market cap of ₹149.39 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹167 & ₹40.4 respectively.

Amba Enterprises Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 61.14 64.22 -4.81% 48.05 +27.23% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.68 0.52 +31.57% 0.63 +7.55% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.15 0.15 -0.59% 0.15 +1.19% Total Operating Expense 60.57 61.76 -1.94% 46.81 +29.37% Operating Income 0.57 2.46 -76.81% 1.24 -53.86% Net Income Before Taxes 0.58 2.61 -77.84% 1.36 -57.54% Net Income 0.46 1.94 -76.55% 0.93 -51.11% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.36 1.53 -76.47% 0.74 -51.35%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹0.46Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹61.14Cr

