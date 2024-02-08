Amba Enterprises Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 51.11% YoY

Amba Enterprises declared their Q3 FY24 results on 05 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 27.23% & the profit decreased by 51.11% YoY.
Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 4.81% and the profit decreased by 76.55%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 31.57% q-o-q & increased by 7.55% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 76.81% q-o-q & decreased by 53.86% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹0.36 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 51.35% Y-o-Y.
Amba Enterprises has delivered -23.97% return in the last 1 week, 32.75% return in the last 6 months, and -6.83% YTD return.
Currently, Amba Enterprises has a market cap of ₹149.39 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹167 & ₹40.4 respectively.
Amba Enterprises Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|61.14
|64.22
|-4.81%
|48.05
|+27.23%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.68
|0.52
|+31.57%
|0.63
|+7.55%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.15
|0.15
|-0.59%
|0.15
|+1.19%
|Total Operating Expense
|60.57
|61.76
|-1.94%
|46.81
|+29.37%
|Operating Income
|0.57
|2.46
|-76.81%
|1.24
|-53.86%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|0.58
|2.61
|-77.84%
|1.36
|-57.54%
|Net Income
|0.46
|1.94
|-76.55%
|0.93
|-51.11%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.36
|1.53
|-76.47%
|0.74
|-51.35%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹0.46Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹61.14Cr
