Ambassador Intra Holdings Q3 FY24 results: loss at 0Cr, Revenue decreased by 0% YoY

Ambassador Intra Holdings declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 0% & the loss came at ₹0cr. It is noteworthy that Ambassador Intra Holdings had declared a profit of ₹0cr in the previous fiscal year same period. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 0%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 24% q-o-q & increased by 24% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 203.72% q-o-q & increased by 13.62% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹-0.01 for Q3 FY24, which decreased by 518.41% Y-o-Y.

Ambassador Intra Holdings has delivered -5% return in the last 1 week, 26.07% return in the last 6 months, and 70.51% YTD return.

Currently, Ambassador Intra Holdings has a market cap of ₹8.34 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹43.05 & ₹22.3 respectively.

Ambassador Intra Holdings Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 0 0 -0% 0 -0% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.01 0.01 +24% 0.01 +24% Depreciation/ Amortization 0 0 +100% 0 +0% Total Operating Expense 0.06 0.02 +203.72% 0.07 -13.62% Operating Income -0.06 -0.02 -203.72% -0.07 +13.62% Net Income Before Taxes 0 0.01 -94.31% 0 -0% Net Income -0 0.01 -121.95% 0 -640% Diluted Normalized EPS -0.01 0.06 -116.67% 0 -518.41%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹-0Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹0Cr

