Ambassador Intra Holdings Q3 FY24 results: loss at 0Cr, Revenue decreased by 0% YoY

Ambassador Intra Holdings declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 0% & the loss came at ₹0cr. It is noteworthy that Ambassador Intra Holdings had declared a profit of ₹0cr in the previous fiscal year same period. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 0%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 24% q-o-q & increased by 24% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 203.72% q-o-q & increased by 13.62% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹-0.01 for Q3 FY24, which decreased by 518.41% Y-o-Y.
Ambassador Intra Holdings has delivered -5% return in the last 1 week, 26.07% return in the last 6 months, and 70.51% YTD return.
Currently, Ambassador Intra Holdings has a market cap of ₹8.34 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹43.05 & ₹22.3 respectively.
Ambassador Intra Holdings Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|0
|0
|-0%
|0
|-0%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.01
|0.01
|+24%
|0.01
|+24%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0
|0
|+100%
|0
|+0%
|Total Operating Expense
|0.06
|0.02
|+203.72%
|0.07
|-13.62%
|Operating Income
|-0.06
|-0.02
|-203.72%
|-0.07
|+13.62%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|0
|0.01
|-94.31%
|0
|-0%
|Net Income
|-0
|0.01
|-121.95%
|0
|-640%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-0.01
|0.06
|-116.67%
|0
|-518.41%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹-0Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹0Cr
