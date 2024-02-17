Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Ambassador Intra Holdings Q3 FY24 results: loss at 0Cr, Revenue decreased by 0% YoY

Ambassador Intra Holdings Q3 FY24 results: loss at 0Cr, Revenue decreased by 0% YoY

Livemint

Ambassador Intra Holdings Q3 FY24 results: Revenue decreased by 0% YoY & loss at 0Cr

Ambassador Intra Holdings Q3 FY24 Results Live

Ambassador Intra Holdings declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 0% & the loss came at 0cr. It is noteworthy that Ambassador Intra Holdings had declared a profit of 0cr in the previous fiscal year same period. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 0%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 24% q-o-q & increased by 24% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 203.72% q-o-q & increased by 13.62% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is -0.01 for Q3 FY24, which decreased by 518.41% Y-o-Y.

Ambassador Intra Holdings has delivered -5% return in the last 1 week, 26.07% return in the last 6 months, and 70.51% YTD return.

Currently, Ambassador Intra Holdings has a market cap of 8.34 Cr and 52wk high/low of 43.05 & 22.3 respectively.

Ambassador Intra Holdings Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue00-0%0-0%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.010.01+24%0.01+24%
Depreciation/ Amortization00+100%0+0%
Total Operating Expense0.060.02+203.72%0.07-13.62%
Operating Income-0.06-0.02-203.72%-0.07+13.62%
Net Income Before Taxes00.01-94.31%0-0%
Net Income-00.01-121.95%0-640%
Diluted Normalized EPS-0.010.06-116.67%0-518.41%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹-0Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹0Cr

